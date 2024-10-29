Blow for BMW and Bimota as weather ruins 2025 test

Testing ahead of next year for BMW and Bimota was scuppered on Tuesday in Aragon.

Weather ruined the two teams' chances of having a look at new parts for 2025.

Alex Lowes revealed that rainclouds got in the way of their plans.

Alex Lowes

Toprak Razgatlioglu was due to test his 2025 BMW parts for the first time on Tuesday.

Last week at the official World Superbike Championship test in Jerez, BMW left testing duties to their test riders only.

Razgatlioglu and teammate Michael van der Mark came to Aragon to follow up on the test riders' findings.

But they never got a chance to try anything due to the rain.

Lowes and Axel Bassani, who did test their Bimota machines last week in Jerez, were also left with nothing to do.

The Bimota will be powered by Kawasaki but is expected to have different characteristics due to its new chassis and aerodynamics.

Lowes and Bassani already have experience of riding a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

BMW, meanwhile, were hoping to work on engine brake feel.

But it must now wait for a later day.