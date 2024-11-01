Ex-rider handed top job in Yamaha WSBK project

Replacement named for Andrea Dosoli, who has been promoted

Niccolo Canepa
Niccolo Canepa

Niccolo Canepa has been named as the Road Racing Sporting Manager in the Motorsport Division of Yamaha Motor Europe with immediate effect.

Canepa will oversee the World Superbike Championship sporting operations for Yamaha, replacing Andrea Dosoli who has been promoted into a job as Division Manager.

Canepa retired from motorcycle racing in September after the FIM World Endurance Championship season finale.

His racing career spanned MotoGP, WorldSBK, Moto2, WorldSSP, MotoE and EWC.

Canepa was also Rider Coach and Development Rider for Yamaha Motor Europe’s WorldSBK project.

Dosoli said: “We are very happy that while Niccolo is retiring from racing, he will remain in the Yamaha family in the role of Road Racing Sporting Manager.

“After nine seasons with Yamaha racing in EWC and as our Development Rider for WorldSBK, Niccolo knows both the WorldSBK and EWC projects very well.

“In his role as Rider Coach, he has shown excellent people and management skills, which will serve him well as he steps up to the next level.

“He already has very strong relationships with our teams, riders, the FIM and championship promoters, so I am confident that Niccolo, together with Riccardo Tisci, who will continue to oversee the technical side of our road racing projects, will make a strong management team.” 

