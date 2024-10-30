BMW unveil 2025 bike featuring engine upgrade

First look at BMW's machinery for next season

BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR

The BMW M 1000 RR is here.

The manufacturer has taken the wraps off their 2025 machinery.

BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR

The M 1000 RR is set to possess more power than this year's bike due to an engine upgrade.

Its peak performance will be 218 horsepower (up 6hp) at 14,500rpm.

The revised aerodynamics include wings made from carbon fibre. This is to create more downforce, when upright and while leaning. This should create more corner speed when leaning while minimising wheelie.

The aerodynamic downforce load is up 7.4kg, to to 30kg at 300km/h. The top speed remains 314km/h.

The short-stroke throttle, exhaust, and frame have been revised too.

BMW will enter the World Superbike Championship in 2025 with champion Toprak Razgatlioglu on their bike.

Razgatlioglu's teammate will again be Michael van der Mark.

