Xavi Vierge wants to start 2025 WorldSBK "as we finished 2024" after late Honda progress

“Trying to fight for top-five results [...] and make the steps that we need to be fighting for the podium…”

Xavi Vierge, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Xavi Vierge’s 2024 WorldSBK season took an upturn in form towards the end as Honda finally showed signs of progress with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, and the Spanish rider is keen to keep the momentum building.

Vierge ended the 2024 season consistently fighting for top-six results, and he said his goal for next year is firstly to pick up where he left off.

“It’s good that we finished the season strong,” Vierge told WorldSBK.com at the recent EICMA.

“I think a good goal is to try and start the [2025] season like we finished [2024], trying to fight for top-five results that is good to start, try to believe, and make the steps that we need to be fighting for the podium as soon as possible.”

Vierge will remain with HRC in 2025, and the Honda Fireblade is essentially unchanged as a base model from 2024, but Vierge has a new crew chief to work with, with that adaptation process beginning at last month’s Jerez test.

“It was good to test in these two days,” Vierge said.

“It was just after [the Jerez race], so we had good data. We tried all the things that we have tried during all the season to make back-to-backs, to have the data to analyse, to start working with the new people.

“It has been really good and really productive, and now [we have] a big break to understand everything, to work so hard from home, and HRC from Japan, to make the correct steps for next year.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

