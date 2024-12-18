2025 WorldSBK entry list revealed with one 2024 team missing

One team from the 2024 WorldSBK grid has been omitted from the 2025 entry list.

The provisional 2025 WorldSBK permanent entry list has been published, revealing one team has not made it onto next season’s grid.

GMT94 Yamaha will not continue in the Superbike class in 2025, having struggled in the past two seasons with, firstly, Lorenzo Baldassarri in 2023 and more recently with Philipp Oettl this year.

Like Oettl, who will race a Ducati Panigale V2 for Feel Racing, GMT94 will compete in the Supersport World Championship next season with Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Lucas Mahias on the new Yamaha R9.

GMT94 will also have a presence in the WorldWCR class with Lucie Boudesseul representing them in the women-only series.

As for WorldSBK itself, almost all the riders were already confirmed during the 2024 season, so there aren’t too many shocks.

On the other hand, no official announcement has yet been made about the Petronas MIE Honda rides for next year, but the team’s two official entries from 2024 — Adam Norrodin and Tarran Mackenzie — are both on the provisional permanent entry list for 2025.

There are also some rebranded teams for next year, such Puccetti Racing becoming Kawasaki WorldSBK Team, Go Eleven picking up title sponsorship from Pata, the MGM team switching to Ducati, and the factory Yamaha team being currently without the Prometeon title sponsorship it’s held since 2023.

The full entry list is below.

2025 WorldSBK Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
111Nicolo BulegaITADucati Panigale V4 RAruba.it Racing Ducati
219Alvaro BautistaESPDucati Panigale V4 RAruba.it Racing Ducati
31Toprak RazgatliogluTURBMW M1000 RRROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
460Michael van der MarkNEDBMW M1000 RRROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
522Alex LowesGBRBimota KB998Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
647Axel BassaniITABimota KB998Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
755Andrea LocatelliITAYamaha R1Pata Yamaha
865Jonathan ReaGBRYamaha R1Pata Yamaha
99Danilo PetrucciITADucati Panigale V4 RBarni Spark Racing Team
105Yari MontellaITADucati Panigale V4 RBarni Spark Racing Team
1145Scott ReddingGBRDucati Panigale V4 RMGM Bonovo Racing
127Iker LecuonaESPHonda CBR1000RR-RHonda HRC
1397Xavi ViergeESPHonda CBR1000RR-RHonda HRC
1477Dominique AegerterSUIYamaha R1GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
1587Remy GardnerAUSYamaha R1GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
1629Andrea IannoneITADucati Panigale V4 RTeam Pata Go Eleven
1717Ryan VickersGBRDucati Panigale V4 RMotocorsa Racing
1814Sam LowesGBRDucati Panigale V4 RElf Marc VDS Racing Team
1931Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki ZX-10RRKawasaki WorldSBK Team
2053Tito RabatESPYamaha R1Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
2199Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha R1Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
2227Adam NorrodinMASHonda CBR1000RR-RPetronas MIE Honda Racing
2395Tarran MackenzieGBRHonda CBR1000RR-RPetronas MIE Honda Racing
