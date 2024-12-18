2025 WorldSBK entry list revealed with one 2024 team missing

The provisional 2025 WorldSBK permanent entry list has been published, revealing one team has not made it onto next season’s grid.

GMT94 Yamaha will not continue in the Superbike class in 2025, having struggled in the past two seasons with, firstly, Lorenzo Baldassarri in 2023 and more recently with Philipp Oettl this year.

Like Oettl, who will race a Ducati Panigale V2 for Feel Racing, GMT94 will compete in the Supersport World Championship next season with Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Lucas Mahias on the new Yamaha R9.

GMT94 will also have a presence in the WorldWCR class with Lucie Boudesseul representing them in the women-only series.

As for WorldSBK itself, almost all the riders were already confirmed during the 2024 season, so there aren’t too many shocks.

On the other hand, no official announcement has yet been made about the Petronas MIE Honda rides for next year, but the team’s two official entries from 2024 — Adam Norrodin and Tarran Mackenzie — are both on the provisional permanent entry list for 2025.

There are also some rebranded teams for next year, such Puccetti Racing becoming Kawasaki WorldSBK Team, Go Eleven picking up title sponsorship from Pata, the MGM team switching to Ducati, and the factory Yamaha team being currently without the Prometeon title sponsorship it’s held since 2023.

The full entry list is below.