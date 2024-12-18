2025 WorldSBK entry list revealed with one 2024 team missing
One team from the 2024 WorldSBK grid has been omitted from the 2025 entry list.
The provisional 2025 WorldSBK permanent entry list has been published, revealing one team has not made it onto next season’s grid.
GMT94 Yamaha will not continue in the Superbike class in 2025, having struggled in the past two seasons with, firstly, Lorenzo Baldassarri in 2023 and more recently with Philipp Oettl this year.
Like Oettl, who will race a Ducati Panigale V2 for Feel Racing, GMT94 will compete in the Supersport World Championship next season with Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Lucas Mahias on the new Yamaha R9.
GMT94 will also have a presence in the WorldWCR class with Lucie Boudesseul representing them in the women-only series.
As for WorldSBK itself, almost all the riders were already confirmed during the 2024 season, so there aren’t too many shocks.
On the other hand, no official announcement has yet been made about the Petronas MIE Honda rides for next year, but the team’s two official entries from 2024 — Adam Norrodin and Tarran Mackenzie — are both on the provisional permanent entry list for 2025.
There are also some rebranded teams for next year, such Puccetti Racing becoming Kawasaki WorldSBK Team, Go Eleven picking up title sponsorship from Pata, the MGM team switching to Ducati, and the factory Yamaha team being currently without the Prometeon title sponsorship it’s held since 2023.
The full entry list is below.
2025 WorldSBK Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|2
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|3
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|BMW M1000 RR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|4
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|BMW M1000 RR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|5
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota KB998
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|6
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota KB998
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|7
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Yamaha R1
|Pata Yamaha
|8
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Yamaha R1
|Pata Yamaha
|9
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|10
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|11
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|MGM Bonovo Racing
|12
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|Honda HRC
|13
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|Honda HRC
|14
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Yamaha R1
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|15
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Yamaha R1
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|16
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|17
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Motocorsa Racing
|18
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|19
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|20
|53
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha R1
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|21
|99
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha R1
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|22
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing
|23
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing