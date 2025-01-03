Danilo Petrucci reflects on his “surprise” WorldSBK 2024 moment

“I was quite calm that day because I was not expecting so much…”

Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Until September, Danilo Petrucci’s 2024 WorldSBK season had been defined by the severe injuries he sustained in a motocross crash in March, but a home round at a new circuit spun it in a positive direction.

The Cremona Circuit hadn’t hosted a major international motorcycle race before it hosted WorldSBK last year, meaning that it was difficult to make predictions about who would be strong there.

Perhaps the Italians, some of whom had previously used Cremona as a practice track, would be at an advantage; especially in the absence of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who had been dominating the mid-part of the season until his practice crash at the French Round in Magny-Cours only one week beforehand.

But, in the end, it was Petrucci who proved unbeatable all weekend.

“Cremona, it has been really a surprise,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com.

“I was quite calm that day because I was not expecting so much.

“In the race, for me it was totally unexpected. I thought Nicolo [Bulega] was much faster than me.

“Then, at the end, I was so calm and relaxed, my bike worked perfectly, I was in front.

“When I saw on my pit board ‘0.5’ it’s like a signal, so I said ‘Come on Danilo, try to make a bigger gap’.”

Ultimately, Race 1 at Cremona was brought to an end by a red flag which saw Petrucci victorious for the first time in WorldSBK.

“Six laps to go, I remember so well,” he said.

“I came out from the last corner, I crossed the finish line, and on the dashboard [the message] appeared ‘red flag’.

“I started to make calculations because I saw six laps to go, but maybe the red flag was at seven laps to go, but at the end the race was 23 laps; so I started to make all these calculations when I was cheering to the fans.”

Petrucci’s success continued into Sunday, the Italian even surprising himself with his speed in the 10-lap sprint race on Sunday morning.

“In the Superpole Race, the target was to keep the first row of the grid, but immediately I felt and incredible feeling with the bike and I was not absolutely pushing,” he said.

“From the second or third lap I said ‘I’m riding in 1:28s so easy,’ and in fact I was just creating a gap lap after lap.”

He added: “For Race 2, the pressure was on because after the second victory of the weekend everybody was expecting the third.

“To make three wins in Cremona, in Italy, with that crowd was really like a dream.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Five non-MotoGP riders who could steal the show in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore questions Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton: ‘I wonder if it makes sense’
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP
News
5h ago
How a Suzuka epiphany helped Johann Zarco in MotoGP with Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
5h ago
Luca Salvadori crash reconstruction made public
Luca Salvadori
Luca Salvadori
WSBK
News
6h ago
Jonathan Rea reveals “apprehensive” 2024 WorldSBK highlight
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Nico Rosberg makes ‘burned bridges’ claim about F1 star who has underachieved
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Valentino Rossi reveals stacked entry list for 100Km of Champions event
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
7h ago
Franco Colapinto tipped to 'make his mark' in F1 again as Alpine rumours loom
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
8h ago
MotoGP 2025: When is every team’s launch event?
2024 MotoGP British GP
2024 MotoGP British GP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
9h ago
Danilo Petrucci reflects on his “surprise” WorldSBK 2024 moment
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose