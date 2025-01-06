James Toseland puts World Superbike title-winning Honda up for sale

The Honda CBR1000RR that James Toseland won the 2007 World Superbike Champion with is up for sale.

James Toseland 2007 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade. Credit: The Bike Specialists.
James Toseland’s World Superbike Championship-winning Ten Kate Honda CBR1000RR is currently up for sale.

Until now, the bike has been kept by Toseland at his home since winning the title at Magny-Cours in 2007.

Toseland’s second title was won by two points over Yamaha’s Noriyuki Haga, with the British rider taking 14 podiums from 25 races (Race 2 at Silverstone was cancelled for heavy rain), including eight victories.

Two years in MotoGP followed for Toseland with the Tech3 Yamaha team, where he was never able to achieve the same kind of results he had in the production derivative series.

The bike, complete with #1 stickers rather than Toseland's traditional #52 that he raced with in 2007, is now up for sale with The Bike Specialists at £149,999, with Toseland himself handing the bike over to the buyer.

“It [the bike] has been my pride and joy at home for 17 years and it holds some of my most cherished memories of my racing career,” Toseland said.

“It gave me the double victory at Brands Hatch on that memorable weekend where 126,000 fans cheered the bike across the line to win both races.

“It was able to beat a factory Ducati with the great Troy Bayliss on board at Phillip Island. It was able to beat Max Biaggi at Brno. Two of my greatest victories in my career aboard this incredible motorcycle that year.

“Here’s your chance to own an amazing piece of World Superbike history. I look forward to personally handing this special bike over to the lucky owner and thanks [to] The Bike Specialists for assisting with the sale.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

