Pata “demoralised” by Yamaha WorldSBK results

Yamaha went winless in the 2024 WorldSBK season, a record that caused concern for its long-time title sponsor, Pata.

The Italian crisp company has sponsored the Crescent-run factory Yamaha team since the Iwata marque re-entered WorldSBK as a factory force in 2015, but its poor 2024 season has resulted in questions being asked by Pata owner Remo Gobbi about the future of the partnership.

“I want to be very clear about Yamaha,” said Gobbi in an interview with GPOne.

“The history with Yamaha has lasted for 10 years and I think I have invested a lot.

“In these seasons we have reaped great satisfaction, given that we won in SSP [World Supersport] up to Toprak's title in SBK [World Superbike], which represents a unique achievement.

“The question, however, is to look to the future, because the results of last season have demoralized me."

Gobbi added assurances that his “priority” for Pata is to continue with Yamaha in 2026, but suggested that the results must improve in 2025 in order for that to happen.

“I have already spoken with Yamaha and asked them to put in place all the necessary forces to redeem 2024,” he said.

“Obviously, the priority is to continue with them in 2026 and I want to be clear on this issue, but if the results remain the same in 2025, we would have to make evaluations for the future.

“There has always been a strong bond with Yamaha and I am very sorry for their riders: on the one hand [Andrea] Locatelli, on the other [Jonathan] Rea, a champion who has won six World Championships and who for me remains the greatest ever in the history of Superbike.”

Yamaha’s difficult season coincided with the arrival of Andrea Iannone at the Go Eleven team, and Pata took up space on the fairing of the #29 Ducati from the third round of 2024 in Assen.

The Italian scored five podiums in his debut WorldSBK season, including a victory at Aragon – enough to convince Gobbi to take up title sponsorship at Go Eleven for 2025.

Speaking of 2024, did you surprise everyone by betting on Iannone?

“In Barcelona we talked to each other and we defined this project together,” Gobbi said.

“[Andrea] Iannone is a rider who expresses the value of Pata and thanks to him we have already celebrated a victory, something that we have not been able to achieve with Yamaha this year [2024].

“In my opinion, Iannone can finish third in the 2025 World Championship, fighting with Bautista, given that Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and [Nicolo] Bulega are one step ahead of everyone.”