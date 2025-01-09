Danilo Petrucci out of Dakar 2025 after rolling his truck

Danilo Petrucci has crashed out of the Dakar Rally on Stage 5 of this year’s event.

Petrucci, who is partnered in the truck class at this year’s event with Marco Arnoletti and Italtrans owner Claudio Bellina, is designated as the mechanic of the #608 truck, but was driving at the beginning of the fifth stage when he hit a rock only 3km in.

The truck rolled over and suffered damage to the fuel pump, forcing them out for the day. “The post I never wanted to write,” Petrucci wrote on Instagram.

“After not even 3km, I still don't know how, after a hole I hit a bush of camel grass with the right rear and the truck [rolled].

“Fortunately we are all okay. Now we have to do 300km [in the damaged truck], in 10 degrees [Celsius], to get back to the bivouac hoping that the roll cage is not damaged.

“Total bitterness.

“I apologize to Italtrans, to the navigator Marco Arnoletti and Claudio Bellina, patron of Italtrans who gave me this great opportunity. I am really, really sorry.”

Petrucci, Arnoletti, and Bellina have the potential to continue in the rally from tomorrow’s Stage 6, but in the unclassified ‘experience’ class and only if their roll cage has not been damaged in today’s incident.