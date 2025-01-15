Sylvain Guintoli confirms 2025 testing plans

Sylvain Guintoli has clarified his 2025 testing plans.

The 2014 World Superbike Championship title-winner will again be involved with BMW.

He will work alongside Markus Reiterberger, Hannes Soomer and Steven Odendaal aiding the manufacturer’s efforts in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Guintoli is also a 2021 FIM EWC World Champion, and a regular broadcaster for TNT Sports’ MotoGP coverage.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, said: “With this strong rider lineup, we have assembled an important part of our overall package for the FIM EWC 2025.

“Our clear goal is to become world champions in endurance racing after winning the title in the FIM World Superbike Championship. With our quartet of riders, we are well-prepared for this. Markus Reiterberger has been a key part of the success story of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team from the very beginning.

“Sylvain Guintoli has been a very important part of the project since last season with all his skill and experience.

“Newcomer Steven Odendaal has also already made a successful name for himself in the FIM EWC. Additionally, we have a strong fourth rider in Hannes Soomer, who has settled in excellently in his first year on the BMW M 1000 RR and at BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

“At the same time, we would like to thank Ilya Mikhalchik for his long-standing commitment to the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. He has also been instrumental in shaping the team from the beginning and setting it on the path to success.”

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, said: “With our rider lineup, we are well-prepared to enter the title fight in 2025. Markus is our stalwart, and we are excited to enter our sixth FIM EWC season together with him.

“Sylvain was a great addition to our team in 2024, and it’s fantastic that our collaboration with him continues.

“Our new addition Steven has already been testing with us, and he has quickly settled into the team. In Hannes, we have a strong fourth rider who made a great contribution to the team last year.

“However, in an endurance team, it’s not just about speed and skill, but also team spirit – and that’s an aspect that distinguishes our quartet. Unfortunately, Ilya will no longer be with us. I thank him for the many years together and wish him success in the future.”