Sylvain Guintoli confirms 2025 testing plans

2014 WSBK champion sets out plans for this season

Sylvain Guintoli
Sylvain Guintoli

Sylvain Guintoli has clarified his 2025 testing plans.

The 2014 World Superbike Championship title-winner will again be involved with BMW.

He will work alongside Markus Reiterberger, Hannes Soomer and Steven Odendaal aiding the manufacturer’s efforts in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Guintoli is also a 2021 FIM EWC World Champion, and a regular broadcaster for TNT Sports’ MotoGP coverage.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, said: “With this strong rider lineup, we have assembled an important part of our overall package for the FIM EWC 2025.

“Our clear goal is to become world champions in endurance racing after winning the title in the FIM World Superbike Championship. With our quartet of riders, we are well-prepared for this. Markus Reiterberger has been a key part of the success story of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team from the very beginning.

“Sylvain Guintoli has been a very important part of the project since last season with all his skill and experience.

“Newcomer Steven Odendaal has also already made a successful name for himself in the FIM EWC. Additionally, we have a strong fourth rider in Hannes Soomer, who has settled in excellently in his first year on the BMW M 1000 RR and at BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

“At the same time, we would like to thank Ilya Mikhalchik for his long-standing commitment to the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. He has also been instrumental in shaping the team from the beginning and setting it on the path to success.”

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, said: “With our rider lineup, we are well-prepared to enter the title fight in 2025. Markus is our stalwart, and we are excited to enter our sixth FIM EWC season together with him.

“Sylvain was a great addition to our team in 2024, and it’s fantastic that our collaboration with him continues.

“Our new addition Steven has already been testing with us, and he has quickly settled into the team. In Hannes, we have a strong fourth rider who made a great contribution to the team last year.

“However, in an endurance team, it’s not just about speed and skill, but also team spirit – and that’s an aspect that distinguishes our quartet. Unfortunately, Ilya will no longer be with us. I thank him for the many years together and wish him success in the future.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Carlos Sainz warns Lewis Hamilton ‘not everything roses and perfect’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari
F1 News
26m ago
Carlos Sainz kicks off 2025 with first Williams F1 factory visit
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
27m ago
Brivio “excited to see 2025 Aprilia”, “Good ingredients” at Trackhouse
Davide Brivio
MotoGP News
57m ago
Details of Trackhouse MotoGP team’s plans to alter 2025 livery
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2025 team launch
F1 News
1h ago
Rob Smedley tells “pussyfooting” F1 race engineers to “grow a pair”
Felipe Massa and Rob Smedley formed an iconic partnership at Ferrari

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Sylvain Guintoli confirms 2025 testing plans
Sylvain Guintoli
WSBK News
1h ago
Sam Lowes sets out objective for 2025 WSBK season which will intrigue fans
Sam Lowes
F1 News
2h ago
Iconic Mercedes F1 car from 1950s could be sold for record £41m
Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes 1955 W196
F1 News
2h ago
Sauber’s new F1 boss to start early after Red Bull agreement
Jonathan Wheatley will add F1 team principal to his CV this year
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro “couldn’t even stand” Marc Marquez early in his MotoGP career
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024