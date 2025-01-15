Sam Lowes sets out objective for 2025 WSBK season which will intrigue fans

Following an injury-hit 2024 season, Sam Lowes is targeting improvements in WorldSBK 2025

Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes’ debut WorldSBK season was marred by injury, but the British rider is hopeful of improvements in 2025.

Lowes scored a best result of seventh last season, before a crash in the Superpole Race at the Czech Round in Most saw him ruled out of the next four races; and another crash later in the season at Aragon saw him miss all three races at the Spanish venue.

“When you’re riding injured and things aren’t going good it’s a hard moment,” Lowes said at the Marc VDS 2025 team launch.

“Every rider has the winter, but I feel like it’s been a long time since I’ve been feeling good on the bike, so I definitely needed the winter to get healthy.

“I’m looking forward to getting going and I’m feeling in a better place than last year. I expect from this season to fight as close to the front as I can, obviously top independent.

“It seems like a big job considering last year, the end was difficult, but we had some good rides.”

He added: “The way you have to get the maximum from Superbikes especially Ducati, which everyone knows is obviously the best bike, is just to stop the bike better and use the bike’s strong points on the exit.”

Lowes said that he needs to continue improving his adaptation to the production-based Ducati Panigale V4 R after racing prototype bikes for nine years before his move to WorldSBK last year.

“Honestly, it’s bigger than I thought,” Lowes said of the difference between the Moto2 bike he rode until 2023 and the superbike he rode last year.

“I think now I’ve managed to understand it a lot more and change my way of thinking and training over the winter.

“The adaptation is going well but I think it needs to go a bit more, and I think when we get into the season with a few different people around me pushing me in a little bit of a different way we can keep going.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Carlos Sainz warns Lewis Hamilton ‘not everything roses and perfect’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari
F1 News
26m ago
Carlos Sainz kicks off 2025 with first Williams F1 factory visit
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
27m ago
Brivio “excited to see 2025 Aprilia”, “Good ingredients” at Trackhouse
Davide Brivio
MotoGP News
57m ago
Details of Trackhouse MotoGP team’s plans to alter 2025 livery
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2025 team launch
F1 News
1h ago
Rob Smedley tells “pussyfooting” F1 race engineers to “grow a pair”
Felipe Massa and Rob Smedley formed an iconic partnership at Ferrari

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Sylvain Guintoli confirms 2025 testing plans
Sylvain Guintoli
WSBK News
1h ago
Sam Lowes sets out objective for 2025 WSBK season which will intrigue fans
Sam Lowes
F1 News
2h ago
Iconic Mercedes F1 car from 1950s could be sold for record £41m
Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes 1955 W196
F1 News
2h ago
Sauber’s new F1 boss to start early after Red Bull agreement
Jonathan Wheatley will add F1 team principal to his CV this year
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro “couldn’t even stand” Marc Marquez early in his MotoGP career
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024