Sam Lowes sets out objective for 2025 WSBK season which will intrigue fans

Sam Lowes’ debut WorldSBK season was marred by injury, but the British rider is hopeful of improvements in 2025.

Lowes scored a best result of seventh last season, before a crash in the Superpole Race at the Czech Round in Most saw him ruled out of the next four races; and another crash later in the season at Aragon saw him miss all three races at the Spanish venue.

“When you’re riding injured and things aren’t going good it’s a hard moment,” Lowes said at the Marc VDS 2025 team launch.

“Every rider has the winter, but I feel like it’s been a long time since I’ve been feeling good on the bike, so I definitely needed the winter to get healthy.

“I’m looking forward to getting going and I’m feeling in a better place than last year. I expect from this season to fight as close to the front as I can, obviously top independent.

“It seems like a big job considering last year, the end was difficult, but we had some good rides.”

He added: “The way you have to get the maximum from Superbikes especially Ducati, which everyone knows is obviously the best bike, is just to stop the bike better and use the bike’s strong points on the exit.”

Lowes said that he needs to continue improving his adaptation to the production-based Ducati Panigale V4 R after racing prototype bikes for nine years before his move to WorldSBK last year.

“Honestly, it’s bigger than I thought,” Lowes said of the difference between the Moto2 bike he rode until 2023 and the superbike he rode last year.

“I think now I’ve managed to understand it a lot more and change my way of thinking and training over the winter.

“The adaptation is going well but I think it needs to go a bit more, and I think when we get into the season with a few different people around me pushing me in a little bit of a different way we can keep going.”