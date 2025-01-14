Aprilia “not interested” in “B championship” World Superbikes

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says the brand is “not interested” in entering World Superbikes as it views the series as “a B championship of MotoGP”.

The Italian brand has enjoyed success in WSBK over the years, winning the title in 2010 and 2012 with Max Biaggi, and in 2014 with Sylvain Guintoli.

But there hasn't been a serious Aprilia presence in the series since before the COVID pandemic, with the brand’s extended absence coinciding with its rise up the grid in MotoGP.

Since it’s been away from WSBK, Aprilia won its first premier class grand prix in 2022, added two more in 2023, and in 2025 will field reigning world champion Jorge Martin as it looks become a serious title threat in MotoGP.

WSBK’s future remains uncertain at present, though the shift in regulations in 2027 in MotoGP is likely to lead to a similar move in the production-based series to stop those bikes from being faster than the grand prix prototypes.

Aprilia doesn’t view the current technical regulations in WSBK as viable for it to enter, with Rivola believing the series has to adopt Superstock rules and control costs in the coming years to have a future.

“The only future I can imagine for the series is related to the Superstock regulations,” Rivola told Speedweek.

“They should then simply remove the turn signals and rear-view mirrors and race that way, keeping the designation [of World Superbikes].

“This is the message that any manufacturer wants to send, as it allows them to sell.

“It would be necessary to establish a ceiling on costs because it is ridiculous to allow €45,000 motorcycles to compete against €25,000 ones.

“Currently, we are not interested in racing in SBK as it looks like a B championship of MotoGP. As soon as a proper regulation is adopted, we will be very happy to participate.”

Aprilia as a Superbike model ready to race in the RSV4, which it competes with in the Endurance World Championship.

Rivola says it has done this “as we believe it [EWC] is a profitable category.”