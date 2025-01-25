Toprak Razgatlioglu has two intriguing ideas that don’t involve BMW

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s alliance with BMW will only last another year if his primary goal is achieved.

The World Superbike Championship title-winner is eyeing a switch to MotoGP in 2026.

Toprak's first idea

He knows that move will require finding a new manufacturer because BMW don’t compete in MotoGP, and won’t by next year.

“It's because of my age,” the 28 year old told Marca about his desire to switch series.

“Yes, that's why, if I can go in 2026, it would be perfect. If not, I'll still be a Superbike rider.

“I don't think I would go with BMW, because if BMW goes it would be in 2027 or 2028.

“Maybe in the future we would meet BMW again, but, for now, I can't say that I will go to MotoGP.

“We have to find a good contract, if I don't stay in Superbike. I do not know. We will see in six or seven months.”

The idea that a talent as unique as Razgatlioglu would become available for next year is certain to pique the interest of MotoGP team bosses.

However, at 28 already he represents somewhat of a risk compared to rookies from Moto2.

Razgatlioglu is also likely to seek a factory contract - and the competition for those is fierce.

Toprak's second idea

The Turkish rider admits he has considered winning a third WSBK championship with a third manufacturer.

“Yes. If I stay, I also think about that, but the first goal is MotoGP,” he said.

But Razgatlioglu insists he has the talent to compete in MotoGP already after racing Jorge Martin in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

“We're still friends. I'm very happy because Jorge won the title,” he said.

“Already in the Rookies Cup he was very fast. My only problem in the Rookies was that it was too high, too high.

“He did an amazing job in the Rookies and now. I hope to start fighting with him when I go to MotoGP, but now I can't say.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

