Toprak Razgatlioglu unveils BMW’s 2025 WSBK bike

BMW display new WSBK machine

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

BMW have unveiled their 2025 World Superbike Championship machine.

Toprak Razgatlioglu posed proudly with his bike for the new season which features the #1 plate.

Razgatlioglu dominated last year’s WSBK campaign and claimed the championship.

He will return this year as the red-hot favourite to win again.

The new M 1000 RR was launched on Wednesday night in Berlin.

“The 2025 M 1000 RR benefits from homologations made to the street bike, including six more horsepower, new aerodynamics, a new fairing and new electronics, adding potential for even more improvements,” said Chris Gonschor, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team’s Technical Director.

“At the end of January, FIM officials are coming to Berlin to fully homologate the bike, and we have no doubt that everything will be sorted, and by Phillip Island we will be ready to race.”

Michael van der Mark will again be BMW’s other rider.

Razgatlioglu knows that the new 2025 regulations in the WSBK championship will impact his bike.

But he will be aiming to successfully defend his crown - which he was unable to do in 2022, as the champion with Yamaha.

“Normally I wouldn’t use #1, but I did this for BMW, this is a really big team accomplishment, we worked really hard and now we are World Champions,” said Razgatlioglu.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

