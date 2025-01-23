WSBK’s only Kawasaki rider makes his demand for the bike clear

Garrett Gerloff will be the only Kawasaki on track in 2025 in the World Superbike Championship.

After his first two seasons in the series on a BMW, Gerloff is adapting at this week’s Jerez test.

He has made his main demand very clear.

“Not bad,” Gerloff summarised Day 1 at Jerez, “you guys can hear but the wind was awful all day. It made it difficult to get a solid answer for the set-up changes that we’d made.

“It was nice to be on a bike again after a long winter.

“One of the biggest things that I want is an ability to push more on the front, and a bit more connection.

“It’s not bad now. We had things to try, different forks. They were pretty sweet.

“It was not completely conclusive. But the standard board with a different internal was the best one that I tried.

“It improved how I felt with the wind.

“Brembo had some stuff that we weren’t able to try, but it looks nice…”

Gerloff reacted to his change of teams: “I miss my Bonovo guys a lot! It was a fun team, we had a blast!

“These guys are also fun, professional, the work is really good. The support I feel from Kawasaki is nice.

“Everybody is working great and I feel good on the bike.

“We haven’t changed much from how Alex Lowes had the bike last year.

“I am trying to change my riding to adapt to the bike, to discover some things in my style that I could improve.

“It’s nice not to change much, and to focus on myself and my riding.”

Gerloff set himself a target for 2025: “We all want to do well.

“To be the only Kawasaki on the grid is a pressure but it’s nice.

“I want to bring the green bike close to the front. We can fight for the top five. It will be tough with all the Ducatis.

“But we have something in our back pocket…”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

