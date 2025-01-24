Jerez WorldSBK test rain “good” for Honda

The opening WorldSBK test of 2025 was split into two very different days, with dry conditions throughout the first day, and rain curtailing running on the second. For Xavi Vierge, the mixed conditions were an opportunity.

On the one hand, the dry conditions of Wednesday meant that Vierge and Honda could work to understand the strong and weak points of their 2025 package, while the wet weather on Thursday brought an opportunity to try some major new components in more difficult conditions.

“I can say that it’s been a positive first test of the year,” told WorldSBK.com.

“We had luck, because the weather conditions looked very bad, and finally yesterday we can use all the day on dry conditions – a bit windy, but good conditions to test. It has been very good.

“Since the beginning the feeling has been very good, we test some things on the bike to see the direction to follow, and overall it was a good day.”

Vierge added that even the poor conditions on Thursday were not necessarily all-bad.

“Today it was raining, unfortunately, but in the same way it was good for us because we changed to Ohlins suspension and I never tried this bike on the wet with that suspension,” he said.

“So, it has been good to make some laps. The feeling has been quite positive, we worked on some things that helped me to get a little bit more feeling, so I can say that it has been a productive two days of testing.”

The change in suspension brand from Showa to Ohlins is one of the key changes at HRC for 2025, and Vierge’s initial impression has been positive.

“The good thing is that it helps a little bit on our weakest point, which is the traction,” he said.

“So, we believe that, if we understand how to find a little bit more in that direction, I’m convinced that we will make a step forward.”

There is also a personnel change for Vierge this year, with a new crew chief joining him.

“I worked [with him] for just four days,” he said, “and the first days of work were about the back-to-back tests, and we don’t have enough time to work thinking of myself.

“But the first feeling is very good. He has a lot of experience, so I think we can make a good job together.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the preseason – four days of testing split in half with two days next week at Portimao and two days in February at Phillip Island – Vierge’s focus is still on the aforementioned issue of traction.

“I think we have a good compromise on the entry side of the corner,” he said, “we are quite strong.

“Our weak point is to use the acceleration in the proper way.

“So, we will just focus on that because I think it’s where we can ‘win’ the most, so the good thing is that we are pointing directly to [one] problem that is easier to solve than when we have [multiple] problems.”