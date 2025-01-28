Toprak Razgatlioglu gives answer to test participation after injury

WSBK test at Portimao on Tuesday and Wednesday

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu has answered whether he will finally be in testing action after an injury.

The World Superbikes champion has confirmed that he will attempt to ride his BMW at today’s [Tuesday] test in Portimao.

Razgatlioglu hurt a finger during a training accident which ruled him out of last week’s Jerez test.

“After not riding in Jerez, I have come to the Portimao test,” he said.

“I will try! After the big injury I haven’t ridden a bike, it will be the first time…”

But whether Razgatlioglu will succeed in riding his BMW effectively remains to be seen.

He is already one step behind his rivals who were adjusting to their 2025 machinery at last week’s two-day test.

As they further acclimatise, Razgatlioglu’s main concern might be riding without further hurting his finger.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

