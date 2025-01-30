Alvaro Bautista laments “short and poor” WorldSBK preseason tests

“I don’t have good confidence with the bike…”

Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

This winter’s preseason tests for the WorldSBK field have been entirely affected by weather, something which has frustrated Alvaro Bautista.

The Spaniard was unhappy with the windy conditions on the first day of testing at Jerez last week, then had his running limited by rain on the second day in southern Spain by like the majority of the field. In Portimao, wet conditions limited running on both days.

“It’s been very short and poor because we didn’t spend time on track with good conditions,” Bautista said of this winter’s two European tests when speaking to WorldSBK.com in Portimao.

“At Jerez, we had one day with strong wind that was difficult for the first day after three months. The confidence with the bike wasn’t the best. The second day was raining, so we got no laps on track.

“Here at Portimao, it was basically the same. The first day was wet in the morning and in the afternoon the track had some wet patches and stronger wind than Jerez; so not the best conditions to see something. [On the second day], with the rain again.”

Bautista concluded that he has “not had a good preseason”. Although he admitted that he is not unique in this, he was clear that his feeling with the Ducati Panigale V4 R is not where it needs to be with less than one month to go before the first race of the season at Phillip Island.

“We’ve not had a good pre-season, the same as everybody. I hope to use the two-day test before the race in Australia better and start to get some confidence.

“We made some tests with the bike, but we didn’t spend a lot of time in any one of the setups, so I don’t have good confidence with the bike, so I hope to build that in Australia and try to prepare well for the weekend.”

Bautista brought out the red flags around the midway stage of the day on day two in Portimao.

“I tried to start an exit on the wet,” he explained.

“The track was slippery and entering into turn nine I lost the rear without any warning. I had a big highside because that corner is quite fast.

“I have a big impact against the ground, with my left arm and hand. I think nothing is broken but, for sure, the hand is peeling a bit.

“In any case, I was lucky.

“We have two weeks to recover but, basically, I could do a couple of laps after the crash to check my position on the bike.

“I felt pain but the normal pain after a big crash like that. I hope to be without any problem for Phillip Island.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
George Russell pinpoints key weakness to fix for F1 2025
George Russell
MotoGP News
19m ago
Maverick Vinales delivers bullish appraisal of KTM’s MotoGP bike
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
47m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder says KTM’s MotoGP deficit to Ducati “really not that much”
Brad Binder
F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli told to ‘slow down’ and avoid ‘awkward’ situation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut this year

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta on KTM crisis: ‘Biggest help I can give is if we are winning in MotoGP’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2025 launch
F1 News
3h ago
Adrian Newey suggests “lack of experience” led to Red Bull’s dip in form
Adrian Newey
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari scrapped Charles Leclerc’s run after Lewis Hamilton’s crash
Charles Leclerc driving at Barcelona on Tuesday
F1 News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert speaks out following dismissal as FIA steward ahead of F1 2025
Johnny Herbert (right)
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes divorce comparison after seeing “iconic” Lewis Hamilton Ferrari shots
Toto Wolff