Michael van der Mark lays out 2025 WorldSBK expectations after disrupted preseason

“It was a shame about the weather but it is what it is…”

Michael van der Mark, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Following a difficult pair of rain-affected European tests, BMW’s Michael van der Mark is optimistic of strong results in the upcoming WorldSBK season.

The Dutchman made his return to the top step of the podium at last year’s French Round, having gone without a victory since 2021. Van der Mark is aiming squarely at the podium again in 2025.

“We have to fight for podiums every weekend,” van der Mark told WorldSBK.com following the recent test in Portimao.

“This is our goal and target, this is also something we should be able to do.”

Van der Mark’s ambitions come after a troubled and disrupted European testing campaign for all riders in WorldSBK, as weather restricted running in both Jerez and Portimao.

Speaking after the second day in Portimao, van der Mark said that “[Wednesday] wasn’t fantastic, honestly. It was a shame about the weather but it is what it is.

“Luckily we could use half a day. We just checked the bike and the bike seems to be working

There is one remaining test, at Phillip Island, this winter, before the opening race at the same venue at the end of February.

“It’s always fantastic to ride in Phillip Island and we’re ready to go,” van der Mark said, the Dutchman adding that “I think there’s just some small things to try on the setup, but we are ready for the race.”

“Nice to have Razgatlioglu back”

After he missed the opening test of 2025, Toprak Razgatlioglu was back on track for BMW in Portimao this week.

“It was nice to have him [Razgatlioglu] back and also for himself I think,” van der Mark said.

“He’s always a bit impatient, so it was nice to see him going out and having no issues with the finger.

“It’s nice to be working together again, and we have the same feedback on the bike, which is good, but also showed straight away that we are very strong again.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

