FIRST LOOK: Bimota launch 2025 WSBK livery

Bimota KB998 Rimini unveiled

Bimota
Bimota

Bimota have offered a first look at their 2025 World Superbike Championship livery.

The rebranded bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team have unveiled their red, white, and black KB998 Rimini.

It is powered by the same 998cc inline-four-cylinder engine as the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Their riders for the WSBK campaign will be Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes.

The duo have already been hard at work testing unbranded versions of the bike.

Bassani has already been tackling the first main issue he found with the bike.

"We worked on the rear, especially on the rear shock with Showa," he said.

“We tried something new on the rear with Bimota and it has been quite good. We improved in some areas."

Lowes has said: “I need to understand the bike: the character’s a little bit different, the feelings are a bit different.

“I was quite a few years on the Kawasaki, so adjusting is going to take a little bit of time, but in the one day we had I felt good.

“We know that we need to work on understanding the bike, how to get the most from the bike, settings on the bike, the base setting, all this type of thing we have to work on. But it’s a good challenge.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

