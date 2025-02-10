Xavi Vierge sets Honda’s “first target” for 2025 World Superbike season

Xavi Vierge enters his fourth season on Honda’s World Superbike team this year, and has a clear target for the beginning of the season.

Vierge and Honda come into 2025 off the back of a promising end to 2024 in which both factory riders – Vierge and fellow Spaniard Iker Lecuona – were both able to challenge for top sixes regularly in the closing races of the season.

The promise shown at the end of 2024 was the result of the work done in the years up to that point, and for Vierge it’s clear that the objective for the beginning of the upcoming season is to continue the progression.

“We’ve learned a great deal,” Vierge said of the past three seasons in WorldSBK with Honda, “but I think the most important thing has been understanding that it’s better to work methodically and take solid steps, rather than wanting to go too fast and lose the way.

“The first target is to start the 2025 season at least at the same level as we finished last season.

“We found a solid base and were fighting close to the front towards the end of the year, so the goal is to complete a solid pre-season and be able to start the championship already close to the fastest guys and then go from there to take the final step.”

He added: “As for this year, we’re moving over to Ohlins suspension, so we need to get to grips with that and find a new base. And then we need to exploit our strengths, and focus on the areas of drive and acceleration, which we consider our weaker areas.

“If we can improve there, we will be able to better exploit the engine’s potential, which we know is high.”

Not only does Vierge have to adapt to the new suspension this year, but also a new crew chief, with Tetsuya Sasaki joining his side of the box.

“My team looks a little different this season and although we haven’t worked together for long, my initial impressions are positive,” he said.

“My new crew chief has a lot of experience, and I will try to learn from him and make the most of that experience. Hopefully this will see us make good progress.”