Explained: The new 2025 WSBK rules

The new rules for the 2025 World Superbike Championship have been confirmed.

The fuel flow regulations is the hot topic for the upcoming season.

While other tweaks have been made to existing rules, the fuel flow regulation is a fundamental change for manufacturers.

Explaining 2025 WSBK fuel flow regulation

Each manufacturer is permitted 47kg per hour of fuel flow at the start of the 2025 WSBK season.

There is a tolerance of 2g per lap, but any more could result in a penalty.

If a manufacturer is 12 concession points clear of second place, their allowance may be reduced by 0.5kg per hour at a concession checkpoint.

Concession checkpoints arrive every two WSBK rounds.

A manufacturer with concessions could also choose to increase their fuel flow by 0.5kg per hour.

No rev limits will be imposed.

Reduction in tyre allocation

The quantity of tyres available in 2025 has been reduced.

Ten front and 11 rear tyres per rider, per weekend, are available in 2025.

Key tweak to testing rule

The precise definition of a half-day test has been clarified.

The new definition is: one consecutive four-hour testing block, or a five-hour testing block with a one-hour lunch break.

Manufacturers are now permitted 12 test days including Supported and Official Tests. This has been changed from 10 test days 10 excluding Supported and Official Tests.

Teams with concessions benefit from an extra six test days.

A ‘superconcession’ has been introduced. A manufacturer can receive an additional six days of testing (yes, on top of the six extra days they’ve already received). This would bring them to 24 days of testing including Supported or Official Tests.

Change in how concession points are won

A fundamental change has been introduced to how manufacturers can accrue concession points.

Previously, every rider would contribute to their manufacturer’s tally. In 2025, only a manufacturer’s highest-placed rider will count.

A manufacturer with 30 concession points less than the highest-scoring manufacturer will be assessed by the Concession Token Performance Calculator. This may result in concession or superconcession benefits.

Here is the entire 2025 WSBK rulebook