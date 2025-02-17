Jonathan Rea suffers fractures in test crash; will miss WSBK 2025 opener

Jonathan Rea will miss the opening round of the 2025 WorldSBK championship at Phillip Island after sustaining multiple fractures to his left foot in a Monday testing accident.

The six-time world champion, who endured a torrid debut season at Yamaha last year, fell at Turn 2 (the Southern Loop) during the morning session, bringing out red flags.

“Jonathan Rea will miss the opening round of the 2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship after a crash on the first day of testing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit,” a statement from Yamaha read.

“Rea fell on the exit of Turn 2 in the closing stages of Monday’s first two-hour test session.

“He was taken to the circuit medical centre, before being transferred to Cowes for further assessment where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures to the left foot.

“He will take no further part in testing or the upcoming race weekend.”

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu also suffered a big scare in the morning, highsiding on only his third lap, but was fit to return in the afternoon.