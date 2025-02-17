Jonathan Rea suffers fractures in test crash; will miss WSBK 2025 opener

Jonathan Rea suffers multiple fractures to his foot on day one of the Phillip Island WorldSBK Test.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test

Jonathan Rea will miss the opening round of the 2025 WorldSBK championship at Phillip Island after sustaining multiple fractures to his left foot in a Monday testing accident.

The six-time world champion, who endured a torrid debut season at Yamaha last year, fell at Turn 2 (the Southern Loop) during the morning session, bringing out red flags.

“Jonathan Rea will miss the opening round of the 2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship after a crash on the first day of testing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit,” a statement from Yamaha read.

“Rea fell on the exit of Turn 2 in the closing stages of Monday’s first two-hour test session.

“He was taken to the circuit medical centre, before being transferred to Cowes for further assessment where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures to the left foot.

“He will take no further part in testing or the upcoming race weekend.”

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu also suffered a big scare in the morning, highsiding on only his third lap, but was fit to return in the afternoon.

Jonathan Rea ruled out of 2025 Australian WorldSBK season opener
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
26m ago
Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP crew chief
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigamonti, Ducati Corse, 205 Buriram MotoGP test
WSBK News
34m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I’m lucky” after “strange” testing crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 75 Live explained: When is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
WSBK News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea suffers fractures in test crash; will miss WSBK 2025 opener
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna reveals “most difficult decision” for GP25 - and it wasn't the engine
Marc Marquez, Ducati engineers gather around Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 1 (Monday)
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK News
7h ago
PICTURES: Toprak Razgatlioglu highsides at start of 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test
Toprak Razgatlioglu, highside, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK
9h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 1 as it happened
Jonathan Rea's crashed Yamaha, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
MotoGP News
16h ago
Valentino Rossi shares personal details of fatherhood and marriage
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
16h ago
Sir Jackie Stewart’s verdict on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s chances
Lewis Hamilton