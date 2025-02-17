2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 1 (Monday)

2025 Phillip Island World Superbike test - Free Practice 1 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:29.454s 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.309s 3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Pata Go Eleven +0.552s 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.576s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Team +0.801s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha +0.802s 7 Alex Lowes GBR bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +1.003s 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.086s 9 Scott Redding GBR MGM BONOVO Racing +1.093s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.101s 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Honda HRC +1.262s 12 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +1.280s 13 Axel Bassani ITA bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +1.313s 14 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Ducati +1.368s 15 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha +1.431s 16 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.535s 17 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.731s 18 Iker Lecuona ESP Honda HRC +2.119s 19 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.334s 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC +2.389s 21 Tito Rabat ESP Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.524s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team +2.903s 23 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +3.575s 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team +-29.454s

Nicolo Bulega leads an all-Ducati top-four in the opening track session at the 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a big highside at Turn 6 (Siberia) on only his third lap and didn't return.

Jonathan Rea was reportedly taken to the medical centre for a check-up after a late accident at Turn 2, which briefly brought out the red flags.

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:

Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)

Test Schedule:

Monday (17th February)

11:10-13:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

15:40-17:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Tuesday (18th February)

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2