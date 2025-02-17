2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 1 (Monday)
Free Practice 1 results from Monday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK test.
- PICTURES: Toprak Razgatlioglu highsides at start of Phillip Island WorldSBK test
- 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 1: LIVE UPDATES
|2025 Phillip Island World Superbike test - Free Practice 1 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:29.454s
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.309s
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|+0.552s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.576s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+0.801s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+0.802s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.003s
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.086s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM BONOVO Racing
|+1.093s
|10
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.101s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|+1.262s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+1.280s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.313s
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.368s
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+1.431s
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.535s
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.731s
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|+2.119s
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.334s
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+2.389s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.524s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team
|+2.903s
|23
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+3.575s
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team
|+-29.454s
Nicolo Bulega leads an all-Ducati top-four in the opening track session at the 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.
Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a big highside at Turn 6 (Siberia) on only his third lap and didn't return.
Jonathan Rea was reportedly taken to the medical centre for a check-up after a late accident at Turn 2, which briefly brought out the red flags.
Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:
Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)
Test Schedule:
Monday (17th February)
11:10-13:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1
15:40-17:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2
Tuesday (18th February)
09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1
13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2