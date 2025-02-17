2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 1 (Monday)

Free Practice 1 results from Monday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK test.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
2025 Phillip Island World Superbike test - Free Practice 1 Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:29.454s
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.309s
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Pata Go Eleven+0.552s
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.576s
5Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+0.801s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+0.802s
7Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+1.003s
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.086s
9Scott ReddingGBRMGM BONOVO Racing+1.093s
10Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.101s
11Xavi ViergeESPHonda HRC+1.262s
12Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.280s
13Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+1.313s
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa Ducati+1.368s
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus Yamaha+1.431s
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.535s
17Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.731s
18Iker LecuonaESPHonda HRC+2.119s
19Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.334s
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+2.389s
21Tito RabatESPYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.524s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team+2.903s
23Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+3.575s
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team+-29.454s

Nicolo Bulega leads an all-Ducati top-four in the opening track session at the 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a big highside at Turn 6 (Siberia) on only his third lap and didn't return.

Jonathan Rea was reportedly taken to the medical centre for a check-up after a late accident at Turn 2, which briefly brought out the red flags.

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:

Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)

Test Schedule:

Monday (17th February)

11:10-13:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

15:40-17:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Tuesday (18th February)

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

