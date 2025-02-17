Jonathan Rea
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 1: LIVE

Live updates from Monday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK test.

Ahead of next weekend’s 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK season opener, two days of official testing are being held at the challenging Australian racetrack.

The track schedule for the test is as follows;

Monday (17th February)

09:10-11:00 – WorldSSP Free Practice 1

11:10-13:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

13:40-15:30 – WorldSSP Free Practice 2

15:40-17:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Tuesday (18th February)

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

11:20-13:10 – WorldSSP Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

15:50-17:40 – WorldSSP Free Practice 2

17 Feb 2025
01:15

Classification at the midway stage of the morning session (one hour to go)

(Reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is reported to be okay after his early fall, but still hasn't returned to the track).

  1. Nicolo Bulega
  2. Danilo Petrucci
  3. Andrea Iannone
  4. Alvaro Bautista
  5. Andrea Locatelli
  6. Scott Redding
  7. Alex Lowes
  8. Garrett Gerloff
  9. Axel Bassani
  10. Jonathan Rea
  11. Ryan Vickers
  12. Xavi Vierge
  13. Michael van der Mark
  14. Yari Montella
  15. Remy Gardner
  16. Dominique Aegerter
  17. Sam Lowes
  18. Iker Lecuona
  19. Bahattin Sofuoglu
  20. Tetsuta Nagashima
  21. Tarran Mackenzie
  22. Tito Rabat
  23. Toprak Razgatlioglu
  24. Zaqhwan Zaidi

 

 

 

01:03

Danilo Petrucci joins Bulega in breaking the 1m 30s, the Barni rider is now 0.266s from the top.

00:53

Nicolo Bulega is still fastest with his 1m 29.723s, but now leads an all-Ducati top three ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista.

With Andrea Iannone fifth and Scott Redding sixth, Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli (4th) is the only non-Panigale in the top six.

Then it's the Bimotas of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

00:45

Razgatlioglu hasn't been back out on track yet, with team-mate Michael van der Mark the fastest BMW rider in ninth.

00:34

Most riders are back in the pits after their first run. 

Bulega is 0.708s clear of Iannone for an early Ducati one-two with Alex Lowes in third for Bimota.

Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona are the only riders on track.

00:29

Razgatlioglu was on only his third lap.

Meanwhile, Bulega is the first rider to break the 1m 30s this week. Lowes Locatelli, Iannone, Rea and Vickers complete the early top six.

00:27

Early drama for BMW's reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, with WorldSBK reporting he's taken a tumble at Turn 6 (Siberia).

 

00:22

All 24 riders have already been on track, although Andrea Iannone and Zaqhwan Zaidi are yet to set a lap time.

00:21

Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, winner of race 1 at Phillip Island last year, is the early leader of the timesheets.

00:20

Unlike a race weekend, riders have two bikes available for testing - Pata Yamaha explain:

"Two days of testing means both bikes are available to use in the sessions for each rider - unlike during the race weekend, when the "spare bike" is stored at the back of the pit box."

00:17

As a reminder...

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:

Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)

00:15

The first session of the 2025 WorldSBK test at Phillip Island is underway!

With only two hours of track time this morning (followed by more this afternoon) most riders head straight out on track.

