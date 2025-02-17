2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 1: LIVE

Ahead of next weekend’s 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK season opener, two days of official testing are being held at the challenging Australian racetrack.

The track schedule for the test is as follows;

Monday (17th February)

09:10-11:00 – WorldSSP Free Practice 1

11:10-13:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

13:40-15:30 – WorldSSP Free Practice 2

15:40-17:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Tuesday (18th February)

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

11:20-13:10 – WorldSSP Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

15:50-17:40 – WorldSSP Free Practice 2