PICTURES: Toprak Razgatlioglu highsides at start of 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test

Big accidents for Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea as testing begins at Phillip Island.

Reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a brutal start to the 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test when he highsided on only his third lap of the morning.

The BMW star was thrown from his M1000RR on the exit of Turn 6, Siberia. See below for more images.

Fortunately, Razgatlioglu was reported to have escaped any serious injuries but Razgatlioglu didn't return to the track and there has been no official comment on his condition from BMW.

Assuming Razgatlioglu is fit to ride, the Turkish star will go into this afternoon’s second session playing catch-up after his rivals completed around 30 laps.

Rea brings out red flags

Meanwhile, fellow world champion Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) was taken to the medical centre for a check-up after a Turn 2 accident later in the session, which briefly brought out the red flags. 

Rea completed 20 laps and was classified 15th, 1.431s behind leader Nicolo Bulega (Ducati).

Monday's second WorldSBK session runs from 15:40-17:40, local time.

A final day of testing then takes place on Tuesday with Razgatlioglu starting his quest for a third WorldSBK crown at the same Australian circuit next weekend.

