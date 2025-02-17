Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I’m lucky” after “strange” testing crash

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is “lucky” to have escaped a crash on the opening day of the Phillip Island World Superbike test without any broken bones.

The reigning and two-time WorldSBK Champion ended the opening day of the final preseason test of 2025 third-fastest, but suffered a high-side on the exit of turn six during the morning.

The Turkish rider - one of two high-profile riders to crash during on Monday, with Jonathan Rea sustaining foot fractures in a turn two crash - described the crash as “strange”, owing to the amount of throttle he was applying at the time of the crash.

“For me, it was a very strange crash,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com.

“We checked the data, and I was at 39 per cent throttle when I had the high-side, because the traction wasn’t working properly.

“I don’t know why, even after talking with my electronics guy, and he also checked it. We still don’t know the reason, but anyway, it’s not too bad.

“I’m lucky there are no broken bones, but I feel pain everywhere, especially in my hand.

“In the afternoon, we rode again because I needed to understand the bike better and work on the setup. By the end of the day, we had a good pace, understood the bike more, and found a good setup.”

Looking ahead to the second and final day of this week’s WorldSBK Phillip Island test, Razgatlioglu is keen to find some more pace from his BMW M1000 RR.

“Tomorrow will be another day, and I hope we can find a better setup,” he said.

“The pace is okay for now, but I need a little more.

“I feel much better for the race weekend because we have three or four days, so I’m just focused on my bike, as we need a good setup.

“Everything seems to be going in a positive direction, but the only disappointing thing was the strange start. Anyway, this is racing.”