Yamaha quizzed about Jonathan Rea replacement in Australia

Pata Yamaha have been questioned about bringing a replacement for Jonathan Rea to Australia.

The first round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship is this weekend at Phillip Island, but Rea will be missing due to injuries suffered on Monday in testing.

But Yamaha know that replacing Rea will be difficult.

“I think this weekend, no,” Paul Denning said.

“We are still considering.

“If we were in Europe then, yes, absolutely. But to bring a rider from Europe to Australia – even if they fly first thing [Wednesday] morning they’re not here until Thursday night with the time difference and the flight.

“And, with no testing and no experience of the package, it’s a big ask and could potentially cause more negatives than positives.

“So, of course we want to support the championship always to the best possible level and to deliver as much value for our sponsors and partners; but at this stage, unfortunately being here in Australia, it’s not an easy step to replace the rider.”

Rea crashed his Yamaha on Monday while testing at Phillip Island.

Multiple fractures to his left foot mean that Rea will miss the first races of 2025.

Whether he is fit to return at the second round, in Portimao on March 28-30, is uncertain.

