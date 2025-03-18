Nicolo Bulega: “Good feeling didn’t arrive” at Portimao World Superbike test

Nicolo Bulega looks to be on the back foot after he left the Portimao WorldSBK test without a good feeling.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The recent in-season Portimao WorldSBK test was similar in many ways to the winter test at the same venue, with rain affecting both days in the Algarve, and Toprak Razgatlioglu beating Nicolo Bulega to the top spot.

However, Bulega – who took a superlative triple victory at the 2025 World Superbike season opener in Australia – left last weekend’s test feeling as though he hasn’t been able to find the same kind of feeling with the Ducati Panigale V4 R; and that his efforts to find a good feeling were hampered by a crash at turn 11 on Saturday morning that saw him head to the medical centre, although he was ultimately cleared of any major injuries.

“It was a bit of a difficult test for us because we worked hard to find a good feeling, but it didn’t arrive,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

“[On Saturday morning] I had a big crash on a very fast corner here in Portimao. Fortunately, I am good, but it was more difficult to work because we lost some time as a result, then later the rain made it a difficult and strange test.

“At the end of the session, the last 15 minutes, we were a bit better; we still have lots of work to do but, in the end, we were a lot better.”

For Bulega’s Aruba.it Racing Ducati teammate Alvaro Bautista, the test was only as long as the second day after he elected not to ride on Friday.

In comparison to Bulega, the two-time WorldSBK Champion was more positive, although he suffered in the afternoon when it started to rain.

“We were able to do some laps, especially in the morning, we started the day with the same setup that we finished the last round with, in Australia,” Bautista said after the test.

“The feeling was good, I felt good on the bike. We made some small changes but nothing big.

“In the afternoon with the rain, the feeling was a bit worse because I couldn’t feel the tires as easily.

“In general, in the morning I felt good, the pace wasn’t too bad, but we will have to see what the conditions will be like on the race weekend, we prepared the base setup and we will adapt the package from there.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
46m ago
Lando Norris takes aim at George Russell’s “mentality” amid McLaren pace debate
George Russell and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
49m ago
Timeline advised for Jorge Martin return from worrying injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
“Embarrassing” for Lewis Hamilton to be beaten by Williams in Australia, says F1 pundit
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
RR News
1h ago
John McGuinness: “If there was somebody faster, they’d get a Honda ride”
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff reveals encouraging Mercedes conclusion after F1 Australian GP
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio ‘wants the video’ of his ‘inventive’ Johann Zarco overtake
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Last minute setup change blamed for Liam Lawson’s nightmare Australian GP
Liam Lawson
F1 News
4h ago
Martin Brundle delivers “spectacularly mature” Kimi Antonelli verdict after Australia
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
5h ago
Theory touted why Alex Marquez could stay ahead of Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP 2025
Alex Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
WSBK News
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega: “Good feeling didn’t arrive” at Portimao World Superbike test
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.