Axel Bassani casts a worrying verdict on Bimota progress

Axel Bassani has work to do after the Portimao World Superbike test.

Axel Bassani, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Axel Bassani concedes that he and Bimota “have to work a lot” after ending the Portimao WorldSBK test “without a really good feeling”.

Bassani’s start to life on the Bimota KB998 had been positive through the winter, and he was closer to the pace of his teammate, Alex Lowes, during the first World Superbike round of 2025 in Australia.

But the Italian struggled to make progress at the pre-event test in Portimao, taking place two weeks ahead of the Portuguese Round to be held at the same venue.

“It’s been two strange days of testing due to the weather, like always,” Bassani said after the test.

“We had to do a lot of work in not many hours, but we tried to check all the items we wanted to try. It’s been quite intense.

“Honestly, I finished the test without a really good feeling so I don’t know how the Portimao round will go.

“We have to work a lot. At the moment, I don’t feel really fast, and I hope to feel better during the race weekend.”

Bassani’s comments were in contrast to those of the aforementioned Lowes, who said after the test that he had the best feeling he’s had yet with the KB998 in the Portimao test.

The WorldSBK Portuguese Round will take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on 28–30 March.

Bassani goes there lying 10th in the championship, one position – and five points – behind Lowes.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

