Xavi Vierge makes “a good step” at Portimao WorldSBK test but Honda grip issues remain

Xavi Vierge and Honda are still looking for rear grip solutions after the Portimao WorldSBK test.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Honda.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Honda.

Last weekend’s Portimao WorldSBK test offered a chance to the teams and riders in attendance to work on some of the issues that remained after a disrupted winter testing programme, and those which emerged at the opening round of the 2025 season in Phillip Island; but for Honda and Xavi Vierge the conclusion was that the Fireblade’s rear grip issues remain.

Vierge, who this year is contesting his fourth season of World Superbike with Honda, said that his intention going into the test was to find again what he described as “the positive feeling we had during preseason testing,” having been unable to break into the top-10 in Australia.

“We really needed this two-day test because, after a positive pre-season, we faced some difficulties during the opening round in Australia,” Vierge admitted.

“The goal here was to regain the positive feeling we had during preseason testing. Friday morning and Saturday afternoon were wet or mixed, which meant we had to modify our plan since we didn’t get the track time we expected.”

Vierge said that the setup of the CBR1000RR-R had to be adjusted for the cooler temperatures in Portimao, and that he focused on electronics to try to cure the bike’s lack of acceleration grip.

“We were able to test some of the most important aspects of the electronics and complete many laps with different setups to see how we can exploit our strong points,” he said

“We had to adjust the setup slightly, as temperatures were much lower here compared to Australia, but after a few runs, I started to feel better.

“We've made a good step in cooler conditions compared to last year, but it remains to be seen if we can achieve the same in the heat, where we struggle more: the braking and turning aren't too bad, but as soon as we open the throttle, we feel we’re lacking drive and acceleration.

“Hopefully, by continuing to work on the electronics, we can improve in that area.”

Vierge added that he felt better with race tyres than pushing for one lap on a softer compound.

“The feeling on the race tyre was good, but when I tried a soft one on Saturday, I couldn’t improve, another area where we need to work,” he said.

“Now, we need to analyze all the data we collected here and prepare the best base setup possible for the race weekend. Thanks to Honda for their continued efforts in improving, and a big thank you to the team for their hard work. Now, we look ahead to the next races.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
P45 warning to Liam Lawson; Red Bull don't "do cuddles”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
19m ago
“Question mark” about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes posed at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
37m ago
The verdict on MotoGP’s new steward after opening races
Simon Crafar, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
45m ago
“Tough times ahead” tipped for one F1 driver whose debut was “devastating”
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP News
55m ago
Brad Binder: “Seventh as good as it was going to get” at Argentine MotoGP
Brad Binder, Ai Ogura, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “Big honour to equal Angel Nieto”
Marc Marquez matches Angel Nieto on 90 Grand Prix wins
F1 News
1h ago
FIA extends curfew as F1 teams suffer Chinese GP freight delays
Mercedes are understood to be one of the affected teams
IndyCar News
2h ago
How ex-Red Bull F1 junior Dennis Hauger is carving a new career in America
Dennis Hauger, Andretti Global
WSBK News
2h ago
Xavi Vierge makes “a good step” at Portimao WorldSBK test but Honda grip issues remain
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Honda.
WSBK News
3h ago
Portimao WorldSBK test yields “strong” lap time, “promising” pace for Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Yamaha.