How Portimao WorldSBK Race 2 red flag cost Andrea Locatelli a podium chance

Andrea Locatelli felt he lost out on a challenge for the podium due to the red flag in Portimao WorldSBK Race 2.

Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Pata Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli says he could have fought for the podium in WorldSBK Race 2 at Portimao last weekend, but the red flag on lap eight was costly.

Both Locatelli and Michael van der Mark were keeping pace with Alvaro Bautista in Race 2’s original start, but their contention for third place with the Spaniard was ended on lap eight when the red flag was brought out for a crash for Jason O’Halloran at turn one.

Locatelli said after the race that he had a vibration with the new rear tyre he fitted for the restart, and this cost him a chance of fighting for a second podium of the weekend at World Superbike's second round of 2025.

“Honestly, the red flag in this moment was a tricky point,” Locatelli told WorldSBK.com after Race 2.

“For sure we lost the possibility, because especially before the red flag I was feeling much better.

“I don’t know what happened after the red flag – we changed the tyre and probably something happened and I [had] a big vibration on the rear.

“So, it’s a race, sometimes everything is really perfect, so it was just a bit of a shame because I think if we didn’t lose time with Mickey [Michael van der Mark] and we could stay close to [Alvaro] Bautista, and the race wasn’t stopped, then probably we could fight for the podium.”

Despite missing out on the Race 2 podium, Locatelli was pleased, in general, with his weekend.

“I think we did an amazing job during this weekend,” Locatelli said.

“We were always there, close to getting two more podiums. So, basically I think we did a positive weekend; we are working really well on the base setup and we found some good fine-tuning in the end.

“In every condition, in every situation in the race we were quite strong. So, I was always believing because we have many possibilities and this weekend to finish always in the top-five is amazing, but I don’t want to stop believing because I want to get more.

“But I think we did an amazing job, we did another step around myself, around the work that we did with my guys.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
7m ago
Yuki Tsunoda details immediate Red Bull challenge ahead of debut
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP Feature
33m ago
Marc Marquez’s COTA MotoGP grid gamble: Wrong reasons, right decision? wrong reasons
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP grid
RR News
34m ago
Michael Dunlop spotted testing a BMW for 24-hour race
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
46m ago
Helmut Marko addresses wild Franco Colapinto to Red Bull rumours
Franco Colapinto has been linked to Red Bull for several months
F1 News
1h ago
Williams snap up an F2 race winner after Alpine exit
Victor Martins, Williams

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull rule out further F1 driver changes after shock swap
Yuki Tsunoda will debut for Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix
F1 News
1h ago
Japanese driver earns debut outing at Suzuka
Ryo Hirakawa
F1 News
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg's verdict after visiting Audi F1 factory in Germany
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
F1 News
1h ago
MotoGP comparison made amid ‘completely unacceptable’ Red Bull situation
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
2h ago
Kyle Busch on NASCAR retirement rumours: "It was a consideration three years ago”
Kyle Busch