Scott Redding points out next Irish racing star - but other kids “are all soft”

Scott Redding: “The kids now don’t have that dog in them"

Scott Redding
Scott Redding

Scott Redding has explained the difficulty for a British or Irish rider to become a motorcycle racer at the elite level.

There are no Brits or Irish riders in MotoGP, while Redding is one of six in the World Superbike Championship.

But the top of the sport is still dominated by Italian and Spanish riders.

Redding believes the pathway to the top - although it is difficult - is too challenging for the younger generation.

“In my day, you need to be going to grands prix at 15 or 16. If you’re not, then you miss the boat at 17 or 18. Forget it,” Redding told the Motorsport Republica podcast.

“There is a small window. So, to get the timing of it right is already hard.

“To be an English guy and go to grands prix you either need a lot of money, or to have a lot of talent and dedication and hard work. Those things go a lot way.

“I was never fortunate enough to have money. That was the issue I had. I had to dominate everything to give them no option, basically.

“The kids now don’t have that dog in them. Back in the day, I got beaten hard. You hear this a lot with riders who are older than me,

“It was not fun for us. Winning is fun. Winning is what I do it for.

“But getting there? If I was not riding well, and my dad had driven for five hours, and I decided that I didn’t want to race?

“I’d get slapped about then I’d win. Kids now think they own the house. In my day, I didn’t own the house.

“We were hardcore. We had racing in us. Now? I don’t see many with that.”

Scott Redding points to the next Irish talent

Redding has picked out one teenage star with the toughness and the talent to succeed.

“The only one I see is Casey O’Gorman. He’s an Irish kid,” he said.

“He came to my Scott Redding Young Riders Academy when he was three or four!

“He was fast straight away, ruthless, didn’t care about crashing.

“He is racing in the Junior world championship now, doing pretty good.

“But, no money. Just hard work. His dad was grafting, driving to and from Spain. He has been kicked out of teams because he didn’t agree with what they were doing.

“I’ve been through all of that. What you are doing is the right path. That’s why you are in the 1%, in the Spanish championship fighting for podiums.”

O’Gorman, 17, is in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Redding said: “Being a nice guy doesn’t get you anywhere, if you don’t have the dough.

“If you’ve got the dough, you can do what you want, because money talks.

“The kids aren’t built like this anymore, they’re all soft.

"I like guys with talent and rawness. I went through that path and would never change that."

But O’Gorman, he believes, can break the mould.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Young Mercedes talent to drive in FP1 at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Frederik Vesti
F1 News
13m ago
Mercedes explain how George Russell has taken on the role of team leader
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
45m ago
Christian Horner pinpoints McLaren ‘problem’ Red Bull can exploit
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
47m ago
Helping one struggling rider key focus of Qatar MotoGP for Trackhouse
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari set to debut upgrades Lewis Hamilton teased in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin “not sure he can finish” Qatar GP as MotoGP return confirmed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
NASCAR News
1h ago
How involved is Michael Jordan in 23XI Racing NASCAR team?
WSBK News
1h ago
Fear expressed for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s BMW at Assen
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK News
2h ago
Scott Redding points out next Irish racing star - but other kids “are all soft”
Scott Redding
BSB News
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell: "I don't feel great" in BSB testing, "shocked we are strong"
BSB