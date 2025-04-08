Scott Redding points out next Irish racing star - but other kids “are all soft”

Scott Redding has explained the difficulty for a British or Irish rider to become a motorcycle racer at the elite level.

There are no Brits or Irish riders in MotoGP, while Redding is one of six in the World Superbike Championship.

But the top of the sport is still dominated by Italian and Spanish riders.

Redding believes the pathway to the top - although it is difficult - is too challenging for the younger generation.

“In my day, you need to be going to grands prix at 15 or 16. If you’re not, then you miss the boat at 17 or 18. Forget it,” Redding told the Motorsport Republica podcast.

“There is a small window. So, to get the timing of it right is already hard.

“To be an English guy and go to grands prix you either need a lot of money, or to have a lot of talent and dedication and hard work. Those things go a lot way.

“I was never fortunate enough to have money. That was the issue I had. I had to dominate everything to give them no option, basically.

“The kids now don’t have that dog in them. Back in the day, I got beaten hard. You hear this a lot with riders who are older than me,

“It was not fun for us. Winning is fun. Winning is what I do it for.

“But getting there? If I was not riding well, and my dad had driven for five hours, and I decided that I didn’t want to race?

“I’d get slapped about then I’d win. Kids now think they own the house. In my day, I didn’t own the house.

“We were hardcore. We had racing in us. Now? I don’t see many with that.”

Scott Redding points to the next Irish talent

Redding has picked out one teenage star with the toughness and the talent to succeed.

“The only one I see is Casey O’Gorman. He’s an Irish kid,” he said.

“He came to my Scott Redding Young Riders Academy when he was three or four!

“He was fast straight away, ruthless, didn’t care about crashing.

“He is racing in the Junior world championship now, doing pretty good.

“But, no money. Just hard work. His dad was grafting, driving to and from Spain. He has been kicked out of teams because he didn’t agree with what they were doing.

“I’ve been through all of that. What you are doing is the right path. That’s why you are in the 1%, in the Spanish championship fighting for podiums.”

O’Gorman, 17, is in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Redding said: “Being a nice guy doesn’t get you anywhere, if you don’t have the dough.

“If you’ve got the dough, you can do what you want, because money talks.

“The kids aren’t built like this anymore, they’re all soft.

"I like guys with talent and rawness. I went through that path and would never change that."

But O’Gorman, he believes, can break the mould.