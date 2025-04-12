Missing pole position gave Nicolo Bulega “more motivation” for Dutch WorldSBK Race 1 win

Nicolo Bulega says he gained motivation from missing pole position before dominating WorldSBK Race 1 at Assen.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A dominant performance from Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK Race 1 at Assen was partly fuelled by his frustration at missing pole position in Superpole.

The Italian had been the favourite to take pole ahead of the session, but he was impeded by Toprak Razgatlioglu and Axel Bassani on what looked set to be his best lap of the session.

Both Razgatlioglu and Bassani were given three-place grid penalties for the incident, but it cost Bulega a chance to improve his time from the first run with his second tyre.

That, ultimately, cost Bulega pole position as Sam Lowes improved on his second tyre to take a maiden pole and the lap record.

The Italian was frustrated by the incident, and said after Race 1 that he used that as motivation for what was a dominant victory, the World Superbike points leader winning by almost eight seconds as he increased his championship lead to 41 points.

“I’m very happy because we started really well from FP1 and we improved a little bit in every session,” said Bulega after Race 1.

“I had a lot of fun riding my bike during the race so thanks to my team. They gave me a very good package and I tried to use it 100 per cent until the last lap.

“I was quite angry because I missed pole position and it wasn’t my mistake. It can happen but it actually gave me more motivation for Race 1.

“I was very focused on trying to win. I want to enjoy this victory and then we’ll think about tomorrow.

“The weather might change, it might be worse, but it’ll be the same for everybody.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

