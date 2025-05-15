Bimota announces unchanged line-up for 2026 WorldSBK season

Bimota has announced the rider line-up for its factory WorldSBK team for 2026, with Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes both remaining in the team.

Both Bassani and Lowes will enter the second season of the KB998 project’s time in World Superbike, having begun racing the bike this year.

Of the two, Bassani is currently better-placed in the 2025 riders’ standings, sitting 12th on 49 points while Lowes is 14th on 44.

It’s Bassani who has scored Bimota’s best result of its debut campaign so far, too, when he finished fifth in Race 2 at Assen.

“I am really very happy to continue this project into 2026 sure in the knowledge that both the team and I can still grow a lot and meet some important goals together,” said Bassani on the news of his extension with Bimota.

“I thank, from the bottom of my heart, all the people who support me and make all this possible – my sponsors, managers, fan clubs and family.

“Thanks also to Bimota and Kawasaki for the support and trust they have shown. Now we will stay focused to finish this 2025 season in the best possible way and start charging again for 2026.”

For Lowes, the extension of his time at Bimota will mean a seventh consecutive season with the Provec team, having joined in 2020.

“I am really happy to continue this project that we have started together with Bimota and Kawasaki,” said Lowes.

“We have a lot of work to do but our target is to bring the KB998 Rimini consistently to the front in WorldSBK racing.

“It’s still in the early stages of development but everyone is working hard - both on and off the track - and I am proud to be part of the story.

“Every race or test is a chance to keep moving forward. I’m very motivated for us to achieve some great success together. I want to say a big thank you to the team, Bimota and KMC for the support and trust they have shown in me.”