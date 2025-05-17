Nicolo Bulega “has to be satisfied” with Czech WorldSBK Race 1 second place

WorldSBK points leader Nicolo Bulega says Toprak Razgatlioglu had “something more in the pocket” in Czech WorldSBK Race 1.

Bulega led the first four laps, but once Razgatliogu was through he began increasing his lead. The Italian was able to stay with him initially but ultimately dropped to six seconds adrift of his closest championship rival.

But after crashing heavily in practice on Friday, Bulega was happy to have finished on the podium.

“I have to be satisfied because after yesterday’s crash I was not sure [if I could] ride well the bike today, so second palace today is very good now in these conditions,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Most.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was a bit faster, I tried in the beginning but then when he overtook me I understood after a few corners that he had something more in his pocket.

“But I’m happy, 20 points, second place is still good.”

Looking to Sunday’s two races, Bulega added that he’s looking for more from his bike in a few corners, as well as from his body as he continues to recover from the contusions he suffered in his FP1 high-side.

“We have to try to find a solution in some corners because we lose too much, but in others quite strong,” he said.

“Also, for me physically it is a bit difficult after yesterday’s crash so I hope tomorrow to feel my body a bit better and then we will see.”

The Race 1 result meant Bulega’s World Superbike points lead was trimmed from 34 points to 29 by Razgatlioglu ahead of Sunday’s two races.