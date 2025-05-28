2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results
Results and timings from the WorldSBK test at Misano on Wednesday
Here are the results at the half-way stage on Wednesday, for the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, who topped the timesheet on Day 1 on Tuesday, immediately went fastest early on Wednesday morning.
His 1'32.774s lap set the pace on Day 2 in the morning session.
Nicolo Bulega, who didn't take part on Tuesday, was second-fastest on Wednesday morning.
Sam Lowes was third, Alvaro Bautista fourth.
Andrea Iannone, who was injured at the most recent WorldSBK round, was back out on track.
|POS
|#
|RIDER
|BIKE
|BEST TIME
|1
|1
|Razgatlioglu Toprak
|BMW M1000RR
|1'32.744
|2
|11
|Bulega Nicolo
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'32.892
|3
|14
|Lowes Sam
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.068
|4
|19
|Bautista Alvaro
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.176
|5
|87
|Gardner Remy
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.176
|6
|7
|Lecuona Iker
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'33.382
|7
|65
|Rea Jonathan
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.396
|8
|5
|Montella Yari
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.492
|9
|9
|Petrucci Danilo
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.567
|10
|47
|Bassani Axel
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'33.649
|11
|29
|Iannone Andrea
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.723
|12
|60
|van der Mark Michael
|BMW M1000RR
|1'33.778
|13
|55
|Locatelli Andrea
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.786
|14
|31
|Gerloff Garrett
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1'33.811
|15
|77
|Aegerter Dominique
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.811
|16
|17
|Vickers Ryan
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.915
|17
|22
|Lowes Alex
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'33.928
|18
|151
|Pirro Michele
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.447
|19
|162
|Manzi Stefano
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'35.267
|20
|50
|Guintoli Sylvain
|BMW M1000RR
|1'35.386
|21
|128
|Reiterberger Markus
|BMW M1000RR
|1'35.405
|22
|12
|Fores Javi
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'35.550
|23
|95
|Mackenzie Tarran
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'35.790
|24
|27
|Lopes Ivo
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'35.861
|25
|46
|Bridewell Thomas
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'36.002
|26
|54
|Pasini Mattia
|Moto2
|1'36.735
|27
|52
|Alcoba Jeremy
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1'37.466
|28
|165
|Oettl Philipp
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.915
|29
|53
|Debise Valentin
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'38.065
|30
|300
|Antonelli Niccolò
|Yamaha YZF R9
|1'38.409
|31
|T1
|D34GT1
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'38.420
|32
|33
|Montero Eduardo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'39.776
|33
|20
|Cardelus Xavi
Ducati Panigale V2
|34
|28
|van Straalen Glenn
Ducati Panigale V2
|35
|51
|Masia Jaume
Ducati Panigale V2
|36
|120
|O'Halloran Jason
Yamaha YZF R1