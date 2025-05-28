2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results

Here are the results at the half-way stage on Wednesday, for the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, who topped the timesheet on Day 1 on Tuesday, immediately went fastest early on Wednesday morning.

His 1'32.774s lap set the pace on Day 2 in the morning session.

Nicolo Bulega, who didn't take part on Tuesday, was second-fastest on Wednesday morning.

Sam Lowes was third, Alvaro Bautista fourth.

Andrea Iannone, who was injured at the most recent WorldSBK round, was back out on track.