2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results

Results and timings from the WorldSBK test at Misano on Wednesday

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Here are the results at the half-way stage on Wednesday, for the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, who topped the timesheet on Day 1 on Tuesday, immediately went fastest early on Wednesday morning.

His 1'32.774s lap set the pace on Day 2 in the morning session.

Nicolo Bulega, who didn't take part on Tuesday, was second-fastest on Wednesday morning.

Sam Lowes was third, Alvaro Bautista fourth.

Andrea Iannone, who was injured at the most recent WorldSBK round, was back out on track.

POS#RIDERBIKEBEST TIME 
 11Razgatlioglu ToprakBMW M1000RR1'32.744
 211Bulega NicoloDucati Panigale V4R1'32.892
 314Lowes SamDucati Panigale V4R1'33.068
 419Bautista AlvaroDucati Panigale V4R1'33.176
 587Gardner RemyYamaha YZF R11'33.176
 67Lecuona IkerHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'33.382
 765Rea JonathanYamaha YZF R11'33.396
 85Montella YariDucati Panigale V4R1'33.492
 99Petrucci DaniloDucati Panigale V4R1'33.567
 1047Bassani Axelbimota KB998 Rimini1'33.649
 1129Iannone AndreaDucati Panigale V4R1'33.723
 1260van der Mark MichaelBMW M1000RR1'33.778
 1355Locatelli AndreaYamaha YZF R11'33.786
 1431Gerloff GarrettKawasaki ZX-10RR1'33.811
 1577Aegerter DominiqueYamaha YZF R11'33.811
 1617Vickers RyanDucati Panigale V4R1'33.915
 1722Lowes Alexbimota KB998 Rimini1'33.928
 18151Pirro MicheleDucati Panigale V4R1'34.447
 19162Manzi StefanoYamaha YZF R11'35.267
 2050Guintoli SylvainBMW M1000RR1'35.386
 21128Reiterberger MarkusBMW M1000RR1'35.405
 2212Fores Javibimota KB998 Rimini1'35.550
 2395Mackenzie TarranHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'35.790
 2427Lopes IvoHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'35.861
 2546Bridewell ThomasHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'36.002
 2654Pasini MattiaMoto21'36.735
 2752Alcoba JeremyKawasaki ZX-6R 6361'37.466
 28165Oettl PhilippDucati Panigale V21'37.915
 2953Debise ValentinDucati Panigale V21'38.065
 30300Antonelli NiccolòYamaha YZF R91'38.409
 31T1D34GT1Ducati Panigale V21'38.420
 3233Montero EduardoDucati Panigale V21'39.776
 3320Cardelus Xavi
Ducati Panigale V2
 
 3428van Straalen Glenn
Ducati Panigale V2
 
 3551Masia Jaume
Ducati Panigale V2
 
 36120O'Halloran Jason
Yamaha YZF R1
 
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
11s ago
Glum Ferrari Spanish GP forecast made amid ‘big engineering job to fix’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
F1 radio drama overshadows “more worrying” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
1h ago
Ducati offer first glimpse of new Panigale V4R at WorldSBK test
Michele Pirro
MotoGP News
1h ago
Carlos Ezpeleta EXCLUSIVE - Will MotoGP ever see an F1-style cost cap?
2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix
MotoGP News
1h ago
Despondent KTM MotoGP star Brad Binder: ‘F*** me, I’m better than 15th’
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
George Russell penalty for corner cut raises concern for rival F1 team
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Damon Hill hails F1 rookie’s “emotional strength” after setbacks in 2025
Isack Hadjar
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
3h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso
IndyCar News
4h ago
Alex Palou sets record straight on F1 dream after winning Indy 500
Indy 500