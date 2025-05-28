Ducati offer first glimpse of new Panigale V4R at WorldSBK test

The new Ducati Panigale V4R has hit the track at Misano this week.

The upcoming model was tested at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michele Pirro, the Ducati stalwart test rider, is putting the Panigale through its paces.

Pirro uploaded the first released photos of the new bike to his social media.

“Another beautiful story to tell about my life in Ducati,” he wrote alongside snaps of the new machine in its famous red colour.

Michele Pirro

This is the bike that Ducati will want to homologate for the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega currently tops the WorldSBK standings after the Czech round.

He is edging BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, the reigning champion, so far.

But Ducati must tie down their top riders for the 2026 WorldSBK season if they are to ride this new Panigale V4R.

Bulega is reportedly being tempted with a future opportunity to test, then race, in MotoGP if he pens a new deal.

Teammate Alvaro Bautista insists he has told Ducati that he wants to keep racing but hasn’t yet penned a deal.

Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci has admitted he dreams of a factory bike for next year.

Andrea Iannone is also out of contract with Go Eleven Ducati and has hinted at calling it quits unless an enticing offer arrives.