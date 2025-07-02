Bimota has “two of the top five riders” in WorldSBK

Bimota WorldSBK boss Guim Roda says Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani are among the top-five riders in the series.

Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bimota WorldSBK Team Principal Guim Roda says the Italian factory has “two of the top-five riders” in the production derivative series in the form of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

Alex Lowes had arguably his best season to-date in World Superbike last year when he finished fourth in the riders’ standings and became a regular podium contender. 

At the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Round, Lowes delivered the KB998 its first WorldSBK podium in the Superpole Race.

On the other hand, 2024 was Axel Bassani’s first, and ultimately only, year on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR and he generally struggled, but he gave Bimota its first WorldSBk front row with the KB998 at Misano in June.

Roda, who has been public in his desire for more horsepower from the KB998, says he’s been pleased with the performance of both riders this season, also because of their understanding of the current phase of the KB998 project.

“They’re doing very well, they’ve both accepted that the project is a young one and have put aside their own targets of winning races to take part with us,” Roda told WorldSBK.com.

“Both can win races. They are riders with the skills to fight for the podium in every race, I have no doubt.”

Roda added that he feels Lowes and Bassani are at the top of the list of riders in World Superbike behind Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu who are currently dominating the 2025 championship with Ducati and BMW, respectively.

“I am sure that we have two of the top-five riders in this championship.

“There are Bulega and Toprak [Razgatlioglu], but, immediately after them, I know we have the two best riders.

“This gives us pressure not to fail them, and to give them the best package possible so that they can accomplish our team goals of top five, but also their goals, which is to attain podiums.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
8m ago
Jorge Martin offers clue to MotoGP return date
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
12m ago
Jorge Lorenzo names the MotoGP rider with same sensational skill as Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1 News
46m ago
Everything Toto Wolff said - and didn’t say - about signing Max Verstappen
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez's scar is on show as he plots MotoGP return from injury
Alex Marquez
BSB Feature
1h ago
Intriguing complication involved in Scott Redding's British Superbikes return
Scott Redding, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Explained: Everything we know about Max Verstappen's Red Bull exit clause
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Bimota has “two of the top five riders” in WorldSBK
Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia ‘contact’ rider as a Plan B if Jorge Martin leaves
Jorge Martin
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
A MotoGP factory with a huge problem told to sign more than one new rider
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
3h ago
Martin Brundle: "Nervous" George Russell "ringing around" amid Max Verstappen rumour
George Russell's future remains unclear