Bimota has “two of the top five riders” in WorldSBK

Bimota WorldSBK Team Principal Guim Roda says the Italian factory has “two of the top-five riders” in the production derivative series in the form of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

Alex Lowes had arguably his best season to-date in World Superbike last year when he finished fourth in the riders’ standings and became a regular podium contender.

At the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Round, Lowes delivered the KB998 its first WorldSBK podium in the Superpole Race.

On the other hand, 2024 was Axel Bassani’s first, and ultimately only, year on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR and he generally struggled, but he gave Bimota its first WorldSBk front row with the KB998 at Misano in June.

Roda, who has been public in his desire for more horsepower from the KB998, says he’s been pleased with the performance of both riders this season, also because of their understanding of the current phase of the KB998 project.

“They’re doing very well, they’ve both accepted that the project is a young one and have put aside their own targets of winning races to take part with us,” Roda told WorldSBK.com.

“Both can win races. They are riders with the skills to fight for the podium in every race, I have no doubt.”

Roda added that he feels Lowes and Bassani are at the top of the list of riders in World Superbike behind Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu who are currently dominating the 2025 championship with Ducati and BMW, respectively.

“I am sure that we have two of the top-five riders in this championship.

“There are Bulega and Toprak [Razgatlioglu], but, immediately after them, I know we have the two best riders.

“This gives us pressure not to fail them, and to give them the best package possible so that they can accomplish our team goals of top five, but also their goals, which is to attain podiums.”