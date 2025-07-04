Double change at MIE Honda as Tarran Mackenzie replacement revealed

Tito Rabat and Ivo Lopes will line up for MIE Honda at the UK WorldSBK.

Tito Rabat, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tito Rabat, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

MIE Honda has announced the replacement for Tarran Mackenzie as the team will take on two new riders for the UK WorldSBK at Donington with Tito Rabat and Ivo Lopes joining the satellite Honda squad.

Tito Rabat, who atarted the season with Motoxracing Yamaha but was replaced by Michael Ruben Rinaldi for the recent race at Misano, took part in the Balaton Park test with the MIE team; making him an expected arrival in the Petronas-backed squad in-place of Tarran Mackenzie whose departure from the team was announced after the Emilia-Romagna Round.

It will be the 2014 Moto2 World Champion’s first time racing in World Superbike aboard a Honda, but he has previous competitive experience on a Fireblade having raced one in ESBK.

“After sitting out the Misano round, I’m definitely going into the Donington round highly motivated to do well,” said Rabat.

“This will be the first time that I’ll be riding the Honda [World] Superbike and working with the team, without any preparation or test time, so it won’t be easy of course.

“But it is a great opportunity and I’ll be doing my best to make the most of it. The goal will be to try and improve as much as we can session by session; we’ll see what we can do.

“I want to thank the Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team for the opportunity and hope I’m up to the task.”

Ivo Lopes will fill in for Zaqhwan Zaidi on a temporary basis at the UK Round as Zaidi is competing in the Asia Road Racing Championship at Motegi.

The Portuguese rider previously raced for MIE, intermittently, in 2024, taking two points finishes in his home round at Estoril, but he has no experience of Donington.

“First of all, a big thanks to the team for giving me another opportunity to compete in the World Championship,” Lopes said.

“As for Donington, I don’t know the track at all, so we need to understand it as quickly as possible.

“The goal is to interpret the track effectively, help the team as much as I can and do as well as I can.

“I know it will be tough as I don’t know the circuit but I’m ready to work hard; we’ll see what I can do.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
43s ago
Lewis Hamilton's intriguing verdict on F1 movie sequel
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
20m ago
Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours “embarrassing” for George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP News
29m ago
“Massive honour” to race Suzuka 8 Hours for Yamaha - Jack Miller
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours private test (July). Credit: Yamaha.
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
1h ago
Ranking Max Verstappen’s four options for F1 2026
Max Verstappen, Red Bull

More News

F1
2h ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Alex Albon predicts Max Verstappen’s teammate gap will shrink if he leaves Red Bull
Max Verstappen and Alex Albon
MotoGP News
3h ago
Another MotoGP rider ruled out of the next race after a training injury
Somkiat Chantra
F1 News
3h ago
New rival emerges for Mohammed Ben Sulayem in FIA presidential race
Tim Mayer wants to become the next FIA president
WSBK News
3h ago
Sam Lowes makes WorldSBK future commitment with new two-year deal
Sam Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.