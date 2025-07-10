BMW, Ducati hit by further fuel flow reductions at UK WorldSBK

BMW and Ducati have both been hit with fuel flow reductions ahead of the UK WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

BMW and Ducati have been given fuel flow reductions ahead of this weekend’s UK WorldSBK.

The new reduction is the first one to be applied since the rules changed ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Round in June that changed the reductions from a step-based system to one that WorldSBK calls a "proportional, continuous scale of penalisation”.

In this case, both BMW and Ducati are hit with further 0.5kg/h reductions in maximum fuel flow, equalling what they were given ahead of the Dutch Round and then again ahead of the Czech Round.

It means both manufacturers have now been penalised 1.5kg/h in total, and are now operating at a maximum fuel flow of 46kg/h compared to the standard 47.5kg/h that all six manufacturers (BMW, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Bimota, and Kawasaki) began the season with.

The two brands have been the only ones to have been affected by the variable maximum fuel flow rules this year, brought into World Superbike as a replacement for the previous RPM-based performance balancing rules.

BMW and Ducati have taken all but one race win this year, that taken by Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli at Assen. Additionally, all of the victories for BMW and Ducati have been taken by one rider per brand: Toprak Razgatlioglu for the former, and Nicolo Bulega for the Borgo Panigale factory.

Bulega currently leads the WorldSBK riders’ standings by nine points over Razgatlioglu. Third-placed Danilo Petrucci is 113 points off the championship lead.

Minimum weight change for Yamaha R9

The Yamaha R9 has been hit with a 5kg minimum weight increase ahead of the UK Round for WorldSSP, announced alongside the fuel flow changes for BMW and Ducati in WorldSBK.

It means the minimum weight for the R9, which was introduced by Yamaha this year and which presently leads the World Supersport riders’ standings with Stefano Manzi, is raised to 166kg ahead of round seven.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
3m ago
UK WorldSBK podium “a lofty target” for Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
31m ago
Axel Bassani “not putting too much pressure on me” at UK WorldSBK
Axel Bassani, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
50m ago
BMW, Ducati hit by further fuel flow reductions at UK WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “stressed” ahead of UK WorldSBK: “I need to win here”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega takes Cremona inspiration for UK WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
“Free” Alvaro Bautista “not worried” about finding 2026 WorldSBK ride
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Davey Todd takes Solo crown at 2025 Southern 100, Michael Dunlop wins in Supersport
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez 'to be reviewed' after FP1 at German MotoGP
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini was “expecting worse” from Suzuka test crash
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo names date for his Yamaha V4 debut
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 German MotoGP