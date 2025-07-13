Alex Lowes unfit for UK WorldSBK after Race 1 crash

Worsening symptoms following his Race 1 crash on Saturday have ruled Alex Lowes out of the UK WorldSBK.

Lowes crashed at turn three while leading in Race 1 and was taken to the medical centre after the race.

He was diagnosed with a left ankle contusion on Saturday evening, but declared fit.

However, after riding Warm Up and finishing the session 11th-fastest, he was declared unfit with “worsening symptoms on ankle sprain/contusion,” per a communication from WorldSBK.

It means Axel Bassani will be Bimota’s only representative on Sunday at Donington, the Italian starting 16th for the Superpole Race. Bassani finished 16th in Race 1 after a crash at turn one.

Lowes had qualified the Bimota KB998 on the front row for the first time in Superpole, making Bimota’s second World Superbike front row in as many races after Bassani’s third-place qualifying in Emilia-Romagna.

By leading laps two and three in Race 1 at Donington, Lowes took the KB998’s first laps led in World Superbike, too, and looked to be on course for at least a second podium on the Italian bike when he crashed out.

Alex Lowes’ crash handed the lead to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who took a dominant 10th win at Donington by 6.5 seconds over championship leader Nicolo Bulega.

With the Hungarian Round coming up in a couple of weeks at the end of July, Lowes has two weeks to recover before the inaugural WorldSBK race at Balaton Park on 25–27 July.