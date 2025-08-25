2025 Aragon World Superbike test results
Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega topped Monday’s testing for the World Superbike Championship at Aragon ahead of points leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.
It’s been a month since there was competitive WSBK action, after the series’ first visit to Balaton Park in Hungary.
Racing doesn’t resume again until early September at Magny Cours.
Ahead of this, some of the field was present at Aragon for testing on Monday. Some World Supersport riders were also present.
|Aragon World Superbike test result
|POS
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|Ducati
|1m48.829s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|1m49.374s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|1m49.517s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1m49.681s
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|1m50.046s
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|1m50.073s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|Kawasaki
|1m50.1114s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|Honda
|1m51.218s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kawasaki SSP
|1m55.039s
|10
|Ondrej Vostatek
|Ducati SSP
|1m55.113s
|11
|Marcel Schrotter
|Ducati SSP
|1m55.242s
|12
|Corantin Perolari
|Honda SSP
|1m55.620s
|13
|Ana Carrasco
|Honda SSP
|1m57.497s
