2025 Aragon World Superbike test results

Full Aragon World Superbike test results

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega topped Monday’s testing for the World Superbike Championship at Aragon ahead of points leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It’s been a month since there was competitive WSBK action, after the series’ first visit to Balaton Park in Hungary.

Racing doesn’t resume again until early September at Magny Cours.

Ahead of this, some of the field was present at Aragon for testing on Monday. Some World Supersport riders were also present.

Full unofficial Aragon World Superbike test results

                  Aragon World Superbike test result
POSRiderBikeTime
1Nicolo BulegaDucati1m48.829s
2Toprak RazgatliogluBMW1m49.374s
3Sam LowesDucati1m49.517s
4Alvaro BautistaDucati1m49.681s
5Xavi ViergeHonda1m50.046s
6Michael van der MarkBMW1m50.073s
7Garrett GerloffKawasaki1m50.1114s
8Sergio GarciaHonda1m51.218s
9Jeremy AlcobaKawasaki SSP1m55.039s
10Ondrej VostatekDucati SSP1m55.113s
11Marcel SchrotterDucati SSP1m55.242s
12Corantin PerolariHonda SSP1m55.620s
13Ana CarrascoHonda SSP1m57.497s

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (3)
2h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
WSBK News
2025 Aragon World Superbike test results
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega
RR Results
2025 Manx GP and Classic TT Race Results (Monday)
3h ago
Manx Grand Prix 2025
F1 News
IndyCar star Colton Herta doesn’t deny latest round of F1 rumours
4h ago
Colton Herta
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

More News

MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype
6h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
6h ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals key change that has improved its form on its weakest MotoGP tracks
6h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou
7h ago
Alex Palou
WSBK News
Yamaha reacts to Jonathan Rea's retirement: “Our journey didn’t play out as hoped”
7h ago
Jonathan Rea