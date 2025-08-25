2025 Aragon World Superbike test results

Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega topped Monday’s testing for the World Superbike Championship at Aragon ahead of points leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It’s been a month since there was competitive WSBK action, after the series’ first visit to Balaton Park in Hungary.

Racing doesn’t resume again until early September at Magny Cours.

Ahead of this, some of the field was present at Aragon for testing on Monday. Some World Supersport riders were also present.

Full unofficial Aragon World Superbike test results

