Xavi Vierge to depart Honda WorldSBK team after 2025 season

Honda has announced that it will part with Xavi Vierge at the end of the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Vierge joined Honda at the beginning of the 2022 World Superbike season and has spent his entire WorldSBK career with the Japanese brand.

He has scored one podium aboard the CBR1000RR-R, that coming in the Superpole Race at the 2023 Indonesian Round.

Vierge’s destination for 2026 is uncertain, and his replacement is yet to be announced.

The Spanish rider’s 2025 teammate, Iker Lecuona, announced during the summer break that he will join the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team next season to partner Nicolo Bulega.

“Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) and rider Xavi Vierge will conclude their collaboration at the end of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship season,” a statement from HRC, announcing its split from Vierge, reads.

“Since joining Honda HRC in 2022, Vierge has made a valuable contribution to the WorldSBK project and the development of the CBR1000RR-R, giving his all on track and in the garage, always with his trademark smile, positive spirit, and outstanding professionalism.

“A regular top-ten contender, he achieved his best WorldSBK result with a podium finish at Mandalika, Indonesia, in 2023.

“In addition to his WorldSBK efforts, Vierge was also part of the victorious Honda line-up at the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours in 2023.

“Honda HRC extends its sincere thanks to Xavi Vierge for his hard work throughout their four seasons together.”

Vierge has three rounds remaining in the red, white, and blue of HRC, the first of those coming up on 26–28 September at Aragon, before back-to-back races at Estoril and Jerez to close the season out in October.