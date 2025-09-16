Private Jerez WorldSBK Test - Results (Tuesday)

Lap times during Tuesday’s WorldSBK testing at Jerez in Spain.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Ahead of the final three rounds of the 2025 World Superbike season, the factory BMW, Bimota and Honda teams, plus Marc VDS Ducati, were present for the start of a two-day test at Jerez in Spain.

Title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu dipped under the official race record to lead the timesheets by 0.244s from Sam Lowes, with Honda's Xavi Vierge +1.042s from the BMW rider in third.

Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Michael van der Mark was a fraction behind Vierge, with Bimota test rider Javi Fores sixth on the machines of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

Testing continues on Wednesday, ahead of the Aragon round from September 26 -28. That will be followed by a visit to Estoril before Jerez hosts the season finale on October 17-19.

Razgatlioglu, who turned the tables on Nicolo Bulega by winning race 2 of last year’s Jerez round, currently holds a 39-point WorldSBK title advantage over the Ducati rider.

Jerez WorldSBK Test (Day 1, Tuesday)

 RiderNatMachineTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURBMW1:38.442s
2Sam LowesGBRDucati+0.244s
3Xavi ViergeSPAHonda+1.042s
4Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW+1.166s
5Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda+1.980s
6Javi ForesSPABimota+2.114s
7Marcel SchrotterGERBMW+2.896s
8Tommy BridewellGBRHonda+2.943s
9Ana CarrascoSPAHonda*+7.182s

*Supersport.

Official Jerez World Superbike lap records:

Best lap: Niccolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 37.596s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 38.528s (2024)

