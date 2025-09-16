Private Jerez WorldSBK Test - Results (Tuesday)

Ahead of the final three rounds of the 2025 World Superbike season, the factory BMW, Bimota and Honda teams, plus Marc VDS Ducati, were present for the start of a two-day test at Jerez in Spain.

Title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu dipped under the official race record to lead the timesheets by 0.244s from Sam Lowes, with Honda's Xavi Vierge +1.042s from the BMW rider in third.

Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Michael van der Mark was a fraction behind Vierge, with Bimota test rider Javi Fores sixth on the machines of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

Testing continues on Wednesday, ahead of the Aragon round from September 26 -28. That will be followed by a visit to Estoril before Jerez hosts the season finale on October 17-19.

Razgatlioglu, who turned the tables on Nicolo Bulega by winning race 2 of last year’s Jerez round, currently holds a 39-point WorldSBK title advantage over the Ducati rider.

Jerez WorldSBK Test (Day 1, Tuesday) Rider Nat Machine Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR BMW 1:38.442s 2 Sam Lowes GBR Ducati +0.244s 3 Xavi Vierge SPA Honda +1.042s 4 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW +1.166s 5 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda +1.980s 6 Javi Fores SPA Bimota +2.114s 7 Marcel Schrotter GER BMW +2.896s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda +2.943s 9 Ana Carrasco SPA Honda* +7.182s

*Supersport.

Official Jerez World Superbike lap records:

Best lap: Niccolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 37.596s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 38.528s (2024)