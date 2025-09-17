Jonathan Rea teases post-WorldSBK “opportunities”: “For sure I’ll race..."

Jonathan Rea says he will “for sure” race after retiring from WorldSBK.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Retirement from WorldSBK full-time at the end of 2025 does not mean the end of Jonathan Rea racing bikes, he says.

The Northern Irish rider will bring an end to his full-time racing career at the end of this year after 17 seasons in World Superbike, a career which has seen him become the most successful rider in WorldSBK history with 119 wins and six world titles.

But Rea is not ready to give up entirely on racing, and he has revealed that there is a possibility for WorldSBK wildcards in the future.

“Right now, honestly I don’t know,” Jonathan Rea told a special press conference at Magny-Cours when asked if he will do wildcard races after 2025.

“There’s some opportunities coming that have this idea, to be honest. I have this racing bug.”

Rea is also expecting to race outside of circuit racing after his retirement.

“I tried to make it clear with the announcement that it’s retiring from full-time racing because for sure I’ll race in the future, whether it’s local motocross races where I can enjoy the freedom to enjoy the bike and not stress about my contract, or some local races. 

“When I lived on the Isle of Man, when I won my first world title I used to take a beer with Neil Hodgson and I used to say ‘I’m going to retire next year.’ 

“He used to laugh and say ‘No, you’re a long time retired, keep enjoying’. I couldn’t believe that this was 2015 and 10 years later I’m still here. 

“The 28-year-old would’ve been happy with his one world title and go home. But I have this ‘bug’ to keep being involved or do something. 

“For sure I’ll ride a bike, I just don’t know in what capacity or which discipline, or whether it’s something completely different like motocross or off-road or enduro or whatever. 

“But I’m just looking at all aspects because I think if I sit at home and enjoy my trophies and enjoy the life I have, it’s not enough. I still need some fulfilment in life and that’s what I’m looking for next.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

