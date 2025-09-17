“Productive” WorldSBK test for Xavi Vierge at Jerez, new part gives “better” feeling

Xavi Vierge says a new swingarm tried at this week’s WorldSBK Jerez test helps with his rear feeling.

A two-day test at Jerez saw Honda WorldSBK’s Xavi Vierge try a new rear swingarm, with positive conclusions.

The private Jerez test was cut short due to high afternoon temperatures for Honda, but Vierge was able to concentrate on some new parts that arrived.

Most notably was the new swingarm which had a quick impact.

“It’s been a productive test," Xavi Vierge said at the end of the second day at Jerez.

“We had a few things to try and so we focused on those. A new swingarm immediately provided better sensation. 

“I noticed improved contact at the rear, which helps me stop the bike and enter corners more effectively. 

“I think we still need to further adapt the bike setup to use it to its full potential, and our weak point remains corner exit. That said, it’s a small but positive step forward. 

“We were lucky to find very good conditions, and the track offered good grip. But very high temperatures in the afternoon made it difficult to gather useful feedback, and when we return here in October, conditions are likely to be different. 

“We therefore finished up what has been a very useful session at lunchtime on day two.”

The Jerez test is likely to have been Vierge’s last with Honda, the Japanese marque having confirmed that the Spaniard will depart its World Superbike team after four seasons at the end of this year.

Vierge’s 2026 destination is yet to be announced, although he has been linked with the Go Eleven Ducati seat set to be vacated by Andrea Iannone.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

