Private Jerez WorldSBK Test - Results (Wednesday)

Full results from the second day of this week's private WorldSBK test at Jerez.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the second day of the two-day private Jerez WorldSBK test on 17 September.

Xavi Vierge topped the day that most riders and teams cut short due to high temperatures in the afternoon.

Bimota's Alex Lowes was the only rider other than Vierge to lap in the 1:38s and finished the day second-fastest.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-three, ahead of Marcel Schrotter who stood in for BMW's usual test riders, Sylvain Guintoli and Markus Reiterberger, who are currently in preparations for this weekend's final round of the Endurance World Championship, the Bol d'Or at Paul Ricard.

Tetsuta Nagashima and Tommy Bridewell both tested for Honda, while Toprak Razgatlioglu concluded the test seventh-fastest ahead of Michael van der Mark in eighth.

Xavi Fores was out again for Bimota and was slowest of the nine World Superbike riders to take part. 

Full World Superbike results from day two in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Jerez Private Test | Wednesday | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.475
2Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.845
3Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.156
4Marcel SchrotterGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.099
5Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.194
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.702
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:41.310
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:42.438
9Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:42.553

Official Jerez World Superbike lap records:

  • Best lap: Niccolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 37.596s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 38.528s (2024)

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

