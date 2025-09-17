Private Jerez WorldSBK Test - Results (Wednesday)
Full results from the second day of this week's private WorldSBK test at Jerez.
Results from the second day of the two-day private Jerez WorldSBK test on 17 September.
Xavi Vierge topped the day that most riders and teams cut short due to high temperatures in the afternoon.
Bimota's Alex Lowes was the only rider other than Vierge to lap in the 1:38s and finished the day second-fastest.
Axel Bassani rounded out the top-three, ahead of Marcel Schrotter who stood in for BMW's usual test riders, Sylvain Guintoli and Markus Reiterberger, who are currently in preparations for this weekend's final round of the Endurance World Championship, the Bol d'Or at Paul Ricard.
Tetsuta Nagashima and Tommy Bridewell both tested for Honda, while Toprak Razgatlioglu concluded the test seventh-fastest ahead of Michael van der Mark in eighth.
Xavi Fores was out again for Bimota and was slowest of the nine World Superbike riders to take part.
Full World Superbike results from day two in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Jerez Private Test | Wednesday | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.475
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.845
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.156
|4
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.099
|5
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.194
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.702
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:41.310
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:42.438
|9
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:42.553
Official Jerez World Superbike lap records:
- Best lap: Niccolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 37.596s (2024)
- Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 1m 38.528s (2024)