“Very good steps” for Sam Lowes at Jerez WorldSBK test

Two days of testing in Jerez in mid-September brought exceptionally hot conditions for the WorldSBK riders who attended, but Sam Lowes was able to take advantage of the track time.

Lowes has had a breakout year in World Superbike in 2025, with pole positions and podiums coming after a tough rookie campaign last year, but went into the Jerez test hoping to find solutions in braking.

This is something that he feels he achieved, and the results were clear as he set his personal best lap of the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

“It was a very good day in Jerez in what were extremely hot conditions,” Sam Lowes said after the second day in Jerez.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve ridden when it has been so hot, but it was the perfect opportunity for me to work on some of the weaker points of my riding in those types of conditions.

“We spent the whole day on race tyres, and I was able to work a lot on improving in the braking phase.

“We made some very good steps in that area and in the morning when it was a little bit cooler, I was able to put in my first ever lap in the 1.38s in Jerez, so I feel my pace was good all day. I enjoyed riding and we got through a lot of work, so it proved to be a very positive test.”

Lowes will be next on-track at the 10th round of the 2025 WorldSBK season at MotorLand Aragon on 26–28 September.